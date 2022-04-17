accueil
Play Has No Limits
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
4 séries de jeux qu'on ne reverra jamais
Petit partage de la journée , bon Week end à tous !
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:38 PM by
yanissou
comments (
4
)
nosphor68
posted
the 04/17/2022 at 02:48 PM
Legacy Of Kain : Soul Reaver
forte
posted
the 04/17/2022 at 02:54 PM
Il vient du futur pour savoir qu'on ne les reverra jamais ?
sonatano
posted
the 04/17/2022 at 02:57 PM
forte
j'avou que j'ai pas compris
chacune de ces licences peut ressortir en remaster remake ou suite tot ou tard
forte
posted
the 04/17/2022 at 02:57 PM
On est d'accord. Remember R-Type Final 2. Personne n'étaient prêt
