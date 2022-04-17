profile
4 séries de jeux qu'on ne reverra jamais
Petit partage de la journée , bon Week end à tous !

    posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:38 PM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    nosphor68 posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:48 PM
    Legacy Of Kain : Soul Reaver
    forte posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:54 PM
    Il vient du futur pour savoir qu'on ne les reverra jamais ?
    sonatano posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:57 PM
    forte

    j'avou que j'ai pas compris
    chacune de ces licences peut ressortir en remaster remake ou suite tot ou tard
    forte posted the 04/17/2022 at 02:57 PM
    On est d'accord. Remember R-Type Final 2. Personne n'étaient prêt
