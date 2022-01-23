profile
all
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Qui peut s'assoir en face de Gamekyo et dire "j'ai une meilleure commu que toi ? Qui les amis ?"

    posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:40 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    colt posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:48 PM
    FALLOUT 4 GOTY sur PC et Vanguard auquel je joue toujours dans la soirée
    negan posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:49 PM
    COD
    Spyro
    Crash bandicoot
    Diablo
    WOW
    testament posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:53 PM
    Age of Empires II
    Ys VIII

    icebergbrulant posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:56 PM
    Immortals Fenyx Rising terminé: le jeu est excellent avec pas mal d'énigmes/mécanismes + exploration, le jeu est vraiment réussi

    Et là, je commence (enfin) Kena Bridge Of the Spirits: super ambiance
    negan posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:58 PM
    icebergbrulant Coloré de fou en plus ca change des jeux gore
