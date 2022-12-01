Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
Among Us
0
Likers
name : Among Us
platform : PC
editor : Innersloth
developer : Innersloth
genre : Tactique
other versions : Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
axlenz
37
Likes
Likers
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 335
visites since opening : 630870
axlenz > blog
all
Among Us en manga très prochainement
Mangas/Animés
Le jeu Among Us va être adapté en manga !

Le premier chapitre sera publié dans le numéro de février du magazine Bessatsu Corocoro.

Team Manga
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/12/2022 at 08:50 PM by axlenz
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo