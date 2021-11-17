profile
sora78
sora78 > blog
[Calmos] RIGOLO : Comment écrire une réplique culte ?
Découverte Internet


Histoire du cinéma, analyses et anecdotes en pagaille, c'est une très bonne chaine youtube que je souhaitais partager à l'occasion de la sortie sa nouvelle vidéo





Bonus :


    posted the 11/17/2021 at 12:26 PM by sora78
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/17/2021 at 12:32 PM
    Je connais cette chaine, elle est cool effectivement.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/17/2021 at 12:54 PM
    merci pour la découverte
