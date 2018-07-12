profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
51
Likers
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 405
visites since opening : 690618
masharu > blog
Smash Bros Ultimate - Metroid Dread en esprits


3 nouveaux esprits seront ajoutés ce vendredi 8 octobre à Super Smash Bros Ultimate : Samus Aran (Metroid Dread), EMMI ainsi que Soldat Chozo. Vous avez jusqu'au mercredi 13 octobre pour battre ces esprits et les rajouter à votre collection.
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/smash-bros-ultimate-to-host-spirit-board-event-based-on-metroid-dread/
    tags : nintendo ultimate sora super smash bros switch bandai-namco
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/06/2021 at 12:36 PM by masharu
    comments (1)
    chiotgamer posted the 10/06/2021 at 01:43 PM
    On s'en fout ils ont pas mis Ashen One en perso smash j'ai les neeeeeeeeerfs !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo