J'ai enfin trouvé le frère jumeau de Suzukube
Humour

Même voix et même tête
    tags : bb parle moi
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    okiz03, torotoro59
    posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:27 PM by escobar
    comments (13)
    ghouledheleter posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:27 PM
    Mdr
    jamrock posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:30 PM
    Il te faut d'urgence des lunettes et une prothèse auditive donc.
    torotoro59 posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:30 PM
    Kuzusube
    churos45 posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:37 PM
    lol n'imp
    chronokami posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:37 PM
    escobar posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:41 PM
    jamrock
    ducknsexe posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:49 PM
    il lui manque la capuche Pikachu
    suzukube posted the 08/17/2021 at 10:58 PM
    Mais

    Escobar t'abuses, en plus mon avatar sur Gamekyo, c'est ma vraie photo, pas une image sortie de Shutterstock !!!
    axlenz posted the 08/17/2021 at 11:22 PM
    T'as pris la première vidéo d'un noir que t'as vu. . Ils ne se ressemblent même pas un peu et n'ont même pas la même voix
    jofe posted the 08/17/2021 at 11:34 PM
    axlenz Les deux ont quand même des lunettes, c'est pas rien. On sait depuis Superman qu'avec des lunettes, tu deviens une autre personne.
    suzukube posted the 08/17/2021 at 11:36 PM
    escobar Bon, fait un article sur les Lootboxes aux USA, t'auras 30 coms mini : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1oqVaOHjbU
    guiguif posted the 08/18/2021 at 12:25 AM
    axlenz T'as pris la première vidéo d'un noir que t'as vu.

    tin j'avoue
    kurosama posted the 08/18/2021 at 12:37 AM
    Un mix entre Chieze et Suzu.
