kevisiano
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Partez en vacances
posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:04 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (
8
)
testament
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:05 PM
Guilty Gear Strive, Age of Empires II et parfois Granblue Fantasy Versus.
churos45
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:06 PM
Je suis déjà allé en vacances
Je viens de commencer DQ XI. J'espère finir un DQ cette fois
killia
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
Celeste sur Switch (je rédige déjà un avis sur le jeu que je posterai).
J'attends que ces e*culés de livreurs veuillent bien me déposer mon colis qui contient Hades (ça fait 3 fois qu'ils me sortent "impossibilité d'accès au domicile").
Je pars en fin de mois en Irlande sinon
Road Trip incoming
shinz0
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
Days Gone enfin, le jeu est cool
jenicris
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:12 PM
Wreckfest, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Caladrius Blaze, FH4 et The Ascent et un peu de Tennis World Tour 2
populus
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:15 PM
God of War 3 toujours aussi monumental et en Titant svp
apollokami
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:24 PM
Lacrimosa of Dana et The Great Ace Attorney
walterwhite
posted
the 08/08/2021 at 01:30 PM
Rien et c’est le top
citer un membre
