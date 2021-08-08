profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Partez en vacances
    posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:04 PM by kevisiano
    testament posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:05 PM
    Guilty Gear Strive, Age of Empires II et parfois Granblue Fantasy Versus.
    churos45 posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:06 PM
    Je suis déjà allé en vacances

    Je viens de commencer DQ XI. J'espère finir un DQ cette fois
    killia posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
    Celeste sur Switch (je rédige déjà un avis sur le jeu que je posterai).

    J'attends que ces e*culés de livreurs veuillent bien me déposer mon colis qui contient Hades (ça fait 3 fois qu'ils me sortent "impossibilité d'accès au domicile").

    Je pars en fin de mois en Irlande sinon Road Trip incoming
    shinz0 posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
    Days Gone enfin, le jeu est cool
    jenicris posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:12 PM
    Wreckfest, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Caladrius Blaze, FH4 et The Ascent et un peu de Tennis World Tour 2
    populus posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:15 PM
    God of War 3 toujours aussi monumental et en Titant svp
    apollokami posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Lacrimosa of Dana et The Great Ace Attorney
    walterwhite posted the 08/08/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Rien et c’est le top
