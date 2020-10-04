profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
98
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 550
visites since opening : 661156
obi69 > blog
all
Vous prendrez bien un peu de Buster Sword avec votre whisky?
Envie d'impressionner vos invités? Un petit glaçon Buster Sword?











17.99€. Produit officiel. Dispo sur la boutique Square et Play Asia.
Source - https://editioncollector.fr/collectors/moule-a-glacon-silicone-en-forme-de-buster-sword-dans-final-fantasy-vii-remake
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/31/2021 at 07:33 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 07/31/2021 at 07:35 PM
    Salaud. J'ai envie de le commander pour les Ti Punch, pour quand la team kyo va débarquer sur l'île
    obi69 posted the 07/31/2021 at 07:38 PM
    suzukube
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo