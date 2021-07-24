J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Figurine dispo aujourd’hui au Japon



La Bardock Super Master Stars Piece !!!
    posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:30 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    rahxephon1 posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:34 PM
    Dommage pour la grosse jointure au niveau du bras
    amassous posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:37 PM
    rahxephon1 On le voit pas trop de face je trouve.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:38 PM
    Figurine wish ?
    rahxephon1 posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:39 PM
    Tu l'as déjà reçu ? Il me semblait qu'elle sortait vers novembre chez nous ?
    amassous posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:41 PM
    rahxephon1 Non c’est une image d’un japonais.
    ducknsexe T’est fada.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:45 PM
    amassous personnellement la posture et les cheveux je trouve ça vraiment pas terrible.
    amassous posted the 07/24/2021 at 12:46 PM
    ducknsexe Wish t’aura JAMAIS ce nouveau de sculpte, et ces teintes de peintures.
    Wish c’est du plastique brillant et minimaliste (qui louche aussi des fois)
    yanissou posted the 07/24/2021 at 01:00 PM
    Mon perso préféré j'ai déjà la figurine ou il prend la pose pour son attaque face à freezer celle là est magnifique aussi
