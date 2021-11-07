profile
Retour dans le passé : E3 2005
ça me manque tellement les salons de JV T_T

    posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:27 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    midomashakil posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:29 PM
    l'un des meilleure E3 même si sony nous a menti (killzone 2 ) mais ca reste un most e3
    waw 16 ans c'est comme si c'etait hier
    denton posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:44 PM
    Le meilleur reste le3 2001 avec le trailer de sh2 et mgs2 putain l'époque aie aie aie
    e3ologue posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Une de mes éditions préférées
    midomashakil posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:51 PM
    denton
    http://download.abandonware.org/magazines/Consoles%20Plus/consoleplus_numero106/Consoles%20%2B%20106%20-%20Page%20022%20%28novembre%202000%29.jpg
    nobleswan posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:58 PM
    l'E3 2003 et 2005 resteront a jamais dans ma mémoire.
    denton posted the 07/11/2021 at 05:00 PM
    midomashakil j'ai encore le dvd De fun player sur le making of avce tous les mags de l'époque ca fait mal au cœur de voir ca...
