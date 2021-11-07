accueil
Retour dans le passé : E3 2005
ça me manque tellement les salons de JV T_T
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:27 PM by
shincloud
comments (
7
)
midomashakil
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 04:29 PM
l'un des meilleure E3 même si sony nous a menti (killzone 2 ) mais ca reste un most e3
waw 16 ans c'est comme si c'etait hier
denton
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 04:44 PM
Le meilleur reste le3 2001 avec le trailer de sh2 et mgs2 putain l'époque aie aie aie
e3ologue
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 04:49 PM
Une de mes éditions préférées
midomashakil
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 04:51 PM
denton
http://download.abandonware.org/magazines/Consoles%20Plus/consoleplus_numero106/Consoles%20%2B%20106%20-%20Page%20022%20%28novembre%202000%29.jpg
nobleswan
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 04:58 PM
l'E3 2003 et 2005 resteront a jamais dans ma mémoire.
denton
posted
the 07/11/2021 at 05:00 PM
midomashakil
j'ai encore le dvd De fun player sur le making of
avce tous les mags de l'époque ca fait mal au cœur de voir ca...
