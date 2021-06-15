J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
2 Livres magnifiques annoncé pour octobre
Après le livre de la jungle :
Deux classiques Peter Pan et le Magicien d'Oz !



HS: je la sens très mal la conférence Nintendo.
    kwentyn
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:36 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    kwentyn posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:41 PM
    Super, j'etais justement en train de me demander ce matin quand ils allaient continuer la collection; merci pour l'info
    amassous posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:44 PM
    kwentyn
    kurosu posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:46 PM
    C'est quoi comme genre de livre ?
    axlenz posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:49 PM
    je la sens très mal la conférence Nintendo

    Si tu dis ça, c'est que c'est bon signe! ça veut dire que ça va être magistral
    amassous posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:50 PM
    kurosu C'est des livres illustré avec des genre de pop-up etc.. des livre magnifiques regarde ca
    kurosu posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:55 PM
    OK merci amassous ça a l'air bien tout ça
    amassous posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:57 PM
    kurosu Oui tuerie j'ai le livre de la jungle
