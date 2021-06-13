profile
Starfield
5
Likers
name : Starfield
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
goldmen33
101
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 958
visites since opening : 1590209
goldmen33 > blog
all
Starfield - leak du trailer + date de sortie!


Le jeu sortirait donc le 11/11/2022 en exclu sur Series X/S et PC

https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/sports/launcher/trailer-starfield/2021/06/13/6dc44dc4-fbc4-4073-b99e-88593e4127aa_video.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:42 PM by goldmen33
    comments (29)
    shambala93 posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Je ne regarde pas mais à quoi joue le WP?
    guiguif posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
    stylé le gameplay
    potion2swag posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Pas de gameplay ???
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:44 PM
    StarLEAK
    harperb posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:46 PM
    Euh.... mais c'est relativement laid non?
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:46 PM
    Ca promet pour ce soir, les trailer cgi :/
    keiku posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:47 PM
    shambala93 tu rates pas grand chose de toute facon
    linkudo posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
    pas de gameplay. ça sera pour 2023 vu le peu qu'on voit
    churos45 posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Faut se mettre d'accord les gens... c'est moche ou c'est du CGI ?
    erros posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Espérons du gameplay ou juste du gameplay trailer à la conf parce que la, je vois pas à quoi correspond le jeu. il y a un air de fallout tout de même.
    blindzorro posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Putain ca sent encore la conf entiérement en cinématique, j'ai horreur de ça.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
    je regarde pas
    keiku posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
    churos45 du cgi moche
    yukilin posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
    J'attends de voir le jeu lui même, là on ne voit rien.
    Mais la SF de l'univers ne me plait pas. C'est pas mon genre de SF.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
    churos45 C'est une cgi moche !
    cobrasnake posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:54 PM
    mouais , j'attends du gampeplay on verra bien
    zekk posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:55 PM
    ce genre d'annonce est toujours agrémenté de plusieurs vidéos, trailer CGI, phase de présentation. ici on a surement qu'une partie de la présentation du jeu et je trouves des petits airs de fallout dans les décors donc ca me va
    amario posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:57 PM
    J’avoue la phase de gameplay déchire. Bon blague à part j’espère qu’ils ont une vidéo de gameplay sous le coude pendant la conf
    losz posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:04 PM
    En tout cas c'est bien nul comme trailer.
    zestarlight posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:05 PM
    Jason Schreier avait encore dit juste. Bon d'un côté, Microsoft n'allait pas envoyé un jeu qui peut faire de l'ombre à Infinite...
    liberty posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:08 PM
    shinz0 non c'est la première annonce
    zekk posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
    je retire ce que j'ai dit
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:11 PM
    liberty j'ai vu
    bennj posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:12 PM
    C'est du in-engine ca se voit direct.
    azerty posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:13 PM
    Bethesda et leur DA dégueulasse...
    bennj posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:17 PM
    azerty toujours des commentaires ultra pertinents composés de 5 mots change rien.
    armando posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:24 PM
    Je suis mitigé là
    nyseko posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:28 PM
    Le leak est en 480p et certains en juge la qualité... Changez rien surtout.
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2021 at 05:30 PM
    Le jeu ne me hype pas du tout se je parle pas niveau graphisme je parle....rien ne me hype à propos de ce jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo