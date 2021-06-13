accueil
profile
name :
Starfield
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
profile
goldmen33
Starfield - leak du trailer + date de sortie!
Le jeu sortirait donc le 11/11/2022 en exclu sur Series X/S et PC
https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/sports/launcher/trailer-starfield/2021/06/13/6dc44dc4-fbc4-4073-b99e-88593e4127aa_video.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2021 at 04:42 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (
29
)
shambala93
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
Je ne regarde pas mais à quoi joue le WP?
guiguif
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
stylé le gameplay
potion2swag
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:43 PM
Pas de gameplay ???
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:44 PM
StarLEAK
harperb
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:46 PM
Euh.... mais c'est relativement laid non?
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:46 PM
Ca promet pour ce soir, les trailer cgi :/
keiku
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:47 PM
shambala93
tu rates pas grand chose de toute facon
linkudo
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
pas de gameplay. ça sera pour 2023 vu le peu qu'on voit
churos45
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
Faut se mettre d'accord les gens... c'est moche ou c'est du CGI ?
erros
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
Espérons du gameplay ou juste du gameplay trailer à la conf parce que la, je vois pas à quoi correspond le jeu. il y a un air de fallout tout de même.
blindzorro
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:48 PM
Putain ca sent encore la conf entiérement en cinématique, j'ai horreur de ça.
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
je regarde pas
keiku
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
churos45
du cgi moche
yukilin
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
J'attends de voir le jeu lui même, là on ne voit rien.
Mais la SF de l'univers ne me plait pas. C'est pas mon genre de SF.
whiteweedow25
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:49 PM
churos45
C'est une cgi moche !
cobrasnake
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:54 PM
mouais , j'attends du gampeplay on verra bien
zekk
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:55 PM
ce genre d'annonce est toujours agrémenté de plusieurs vidéos, trailer CGI, phase de présentation. ici on a surement qu'une partie de la présentation du jeu et je trouves des petits airs de fallout dans les décors donc ca me va
amario
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 04:57 PM
J’avoue la phase de gameplay déchire. Bon blague à part j’espère qu’ils ont une vidéo de gameplay sous le coude pendant la conf
losz
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:04 PM
En tout cas c'est bien nul comme trailer.
zestarlight
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:05 PM
Jason Schreier avait encore dit juste. Bon d'un côté, Microsoft n'allait pas envoyé un jeu qui peut faire de l'ombre à Infinite...
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:08 PM
shinz0
non c'est la première annonce
zekk
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
je retire ce que j'ai dit
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:11 PM
liberty
j'ai vu
bennj
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:12 PM
C'est du in-engine ca se voit direct.
azerty
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:13 PM
Bethesda et leur DA dégueulasse...
bennj
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:17 PM
azerty
toujours des commentaires ultra pertinents composés de 5 mots change rien.
armando
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:24 PM
Je suis mitigé là
nyseko
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:28 PM
Le leak est en 480p et certains en juge la qualité... Changez rien surtout.
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 05:30 PM
Le jeu ne me hype pas du tout se je parle pas niveau graphisme je parle....rien ne me hype à propos de ce jeu
Mais la SF de l'univers ne me plait pas. C'est pas mon genre de SF.