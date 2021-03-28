profile
[Rumeur] PlayStation Plus, leak des jeux offerts pour avril, mai et juin, MAJ


Un anonyme de 4chan travaillant pour la branche marketing de PlayStation (oui oui on y croit) dévoile les jeux offerts pour les trois prochains mois du PS Plus.

Avril :
- Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5)
- Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions (PS4, PS5 rétrocompatible)
- A Hat in Time (PS4,PS5)

Mai :
- Injustice 2 (PS4, PS5 patch next-gen)
- Cuphead (PS4,PS5)
- Dreams (PS4,PS5,PSVR)

Juin :
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, patch next-gen)
- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus Remaster (PS5)
- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus (PS4)

Souvent bien informé, l'insider Navtra confirme uniquement les jeux pour avril dans l'immédiat.
ResetEra - https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-studios-ot18-proud-sponsors-of-sony-music-and-sony-pictures.384941/post-61733734
    posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:09 PM by altendorf
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:11 PM
    Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus Remaster

    Cuphead
    ratchet posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:13 PM
    Put**** si c'est confirmé pour juin
    ravyxxs posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:13 PM
    Overdose de Ratchet en une année quand même,entre le nouveau,celui offert,puis si ça se confirme,ce remaster

    J'aime bien la licence,mais voilà quoi,faut espacer un peu tout ça,et mettre autre chose.
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:13 PM
    pourquoi appeler "Into the Nexus Remaster" sur PS5 et juste "Into the Nexus" sur PS4 vu que c'est un jeu PS3 ?
    uga posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:15 PM
    Non mais rien qu'Avril captain tsubasa gratuit ce sera la folie!
    zekk posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:16 PM
    Ha ouais !
    ratchet posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:17 PM
    ravyxxs: Bah c'est de la logique c'est pour vendre Rift Apart en masse...
    cobrasnake posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:29 PM
    ça serait vraiment excellent pour ratchet et injustice 2 je l'ai jamais fait celui là
    evasnake posted the 03/28/2021 at 05:33 PM
    Ca m'a l'air trop beau pour etre vrai.

    Et en plus Ratchet & Clank into the Nexus n'est jamais sorti sur PS4, et n'est pas vraiment l'épisode préféré des fans
