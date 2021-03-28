Un anonyme de 4chan travaillant pour la branche marketing de PlayStation (oui oui on y croit) dévoile les jeux offerts pour les trois prochains mois du PS Plus.Avril :- Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5)- Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions (PS4, PS5 rétrocompatible)- A Hat in Time (PS4,PS5)Mai :- Injustice 2 (PS4, PS5 patch next-gen)- Cuphead (PS4,PS5)- Dreams (PS4,PS5,PSVR)Juin :- Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, patch next-gen)- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus Remaster (PS5)- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus (PS4)Souvent bien informé, l'insider Navtra confirme uniquement les jeux pour avril dans l'immédiat.