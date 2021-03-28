Un anonyme de 4chan travaillant pour la branche marketing de PlayStation (oui oui on y croit) dévoile les jeux offerts pour les trois prochains mois du PS Plus.
Avril :
- Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5)
- Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions (PS4, PS5 rétrocompatible)
- A Hat in Time (PS4,PS5)
Mai :
- Injustice 2 (PS4, PS5 patch next-gen)
- Cuphead (PS4,PS5)
- Dreams (PS4,PS5,PSVR)
Juin :
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, patch next-gen)
- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus Remaster (PS5)
- Ratchet and Clank : Into the Nexus (PS4)
Souvent bien informé, l'insider Navtra confirme uniquement les jeux pour avril dans l'immédiat.
Cuphead
J'aime bien la licence,mais voilà quoi,faut espacer un peu tout ça,et mettre autre chose.
Et en plus Ratchet & Clank into the Nexus n'est jamais sorti sur PS4, et n'est pas vraiment l'épisode préféré des fans