profile
jenicris
71
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1294
visites since opening : 2458532
jenicris > blog
L'un des 2 directeurs artistiques de TLOU2 rejoint Insomniac Games


Art/Graphics
The Last of Us Part II (2020) (Art Directors)
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016) (Concept Artists)
The Last of Us: Left Behind (2014) (Concept Artists)
The Last of Us (2013) (Concept Artists)

Thanks
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017) (Special Thanks to the kennel)



https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-studios-ot17-good-vibrations.355570/page-61#post-56277817
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:20 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    serve posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:25 PM
    Y a eu aussi un dev des dogs qui a travaillé sur TLOU part 2 (sur l'ambiance sonore) qui a rejoint Santa Monica sur GOW Ragnarok.
    jenicris posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:26 PM
    serve en effet. Y a quelques anciens de ND qui sont chez Sucker Punch également depuis GOT.
    altendorf posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:29 PM
    serve Il rejoint pas vraiment Santa Monica, il bosse désormais pour l’équipe son de SIE à San Mateo et son premier projet effectivement c’est d’aider l’équipe audio de SMS pour le prochain GOW.

    jenicris Rien de nouveau en vrai, souvent la fin des contrats et/ou l’envie de bosser sur d’autres projets, mais certains diront que ND se dépeuple « drastiquement » pour renforcer The Initiative
    jenicris posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:33 PM
    altendorf ouais une dizaine de dev de ND chez The Initiative c'est les 400 de ND à ce qu'il paraît.
    kinectical posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:34 PM
    Ca annonce du lourd quand même pour ragnarok
    octobar posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:47 PM
    un échange de savoirs et une vraie synergie entre les studios, une stratégie gagnante pour créer un cercle vertueux.
    marcus62 posted the 01/14/2021 at 05:56 PM
    Curieux de savoir sur quoi il bosse

    En tout cas, sacré CV

    altendorf jenicris :
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo