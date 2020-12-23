

Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes:







Quests



Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.





Console-specific



Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.





PC-specific



Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

