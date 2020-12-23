CDProjeckt balance aujourd'hui un nouveau patch, le 1.06.. celui ci est bien moins conséquent que le précèdent.. mais c est toujours bon à prendre.
Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes:
Quests
Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.
Console-specific
Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.
PC-specific
Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.
posted the 12/23/2020
Je voulais me faire une tite partie ce soir, c'est mort.