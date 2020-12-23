profile
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
kratoszeus
kratoszeus
kratoszeus > blog
CyberPunk 2077: Hotfix 1.06 dispo, la limite de 8mb des sauvegardes levée
CDProjeckt balance aujourd'hui un nouveau patch, le 1.06.. celui ci est bien moins conséquent que le précèdent.. mais c est toujours bon à prendre.


Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes:



Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.


Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.


PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.
https://www.cyberpunk.net/en/news/37214/hotfix-1-06
    posted the 12/23/2020 at 10:53 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (3)
    supatony posted the 12/23/2020 at 10:57 PM
    Cool.
    contra posted the 12/23/2020 at 11:07 PM
    15Go quand même..
    shanks posted the 12/23/2020 at 11:09 PM
    15,4Go LES CHIENS PUTAIN !!!

    Je voulais me faire une tite partie ce soir, c'est mort.
