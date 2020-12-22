accueil
Un peuple prêt à sacrifier un peu de liberté pour un peu de sécurité ne mérite ni l'une ni l'autre, et finit par perdre les deux » . Benjamin Franklin
posted the 12/22/2020 at 06:30 PM by
docbrown
comments (
10
)
vance
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 06:36 PM
Il manque les bugs
docbrown
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 06:53 PM
vance
minbox
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 07:02 PM
Je préfère ça
https://twitter.com/TigerCA123/status/1341207900283228161?s=19
playstation2008
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 07:20 PM
Pas mal !! J'aime
pist5
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 07:39 PM
ces moi ou ces inspirerai de Bubblegum Crisis - Opening ???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an_0IIRDlc4&list=FL25k-r0dpyO7jocFIK2VRKg&index=12
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 07:42 PM
Moi,y a toujours un truc qui m'étonne...personne ne parle de la bande son qui est énorme dans ce jeu.
yobloom
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 07:57 PM
excellent
playstation2008
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 08:02 PM
ravyxxs
hehe normal !... parce que justement elle est bien !! Et les "gens" ne parlent que pour critiquer
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 08:10 PM
playstation2008
Non,mais CDP,les têtes haute mérite tout ce qui se passe,voir même le cas Sony,mais si tu mets tout ça de côté,c'est un très bon jeu,fun quand ça marche,encore faut il que les gens y jouent. Moi je critique,mais au moins j'y joue. Et ça vaut pour tout en fait,tu critiques pas des heures une chose que tu n'as pas
Bref,j'y retourne
wickette
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 08:45 PM
Il y a un anime officiellement annoncé il me semble (premier night city wire).
En tout cas vraiment propre
