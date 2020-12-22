Un peuple prêt à sacrifier un peu de liberté pour un peu de sécurité ne mérite ni l'une ni l'autre, et finit par perdre les deux » . Benjamin Franklin
CyberPunk1984...du Bon boulot comme j'aime !
Internet...& WTF else



すごい

    posted the 12/22/2020 at 06:30 PM by docbrown
    comments (10)
    vance posted the 12/22/2020 at 06:36 PM
    Il manque les bugs
    docbrown posted the 12/22/2020 at 06:53 PM
    vance
    minbox posted the 12/22/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Je préfère ça https://twitter.com/TigerCA123/status/1341207900283228161?s=19
    playstation2008 posted the 12/22/2020 at 07:20 PM
    Pas mal !! J'aime
    pist5 posted the 12/22/2020 at 07:39 PM
    ces moi ou ces inspirerai de Bubblegum Crisis - Opening ???

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an_0IIRDlc4&list=FL25k-r0dpyO7jocFIK2VRKg&index=12
    ravyxxs posted the 12/22/2020 at 07:42 PM
    Moi,y a toujours un truc qui m'étonne...personne ne parle de la bande son qui est énorme dans ce jeu.
    yobloom posted the 12/22/2020 at 07:57 PM
    excellent
    playstation2008 posted the 12/22/2020 at 08:02 PM
    ravyxxs hehe normal !... parce que justement elle est bien !! Et les "gens" ne parlent que pour critiquer
    ravyxxs posted the 12/22/2020 at 08:10 PM
    playstation2008 Non,mais CDP,les têtes haute mérite tout ce qui se passe,voir même le cas Sony,mais si tu mets tout ça de côté,c'est un très bon jeu,fun quand ça marche,encore faut il que les gens y jouent. Moi je critique,mais au moins j'y joue. Et ça vaut pour tout en fait,tu critiques pas des heures une chose que tu n'as pas

    Bref,j'y retourne
    wickette posted the 12/22/2020 at 08:45 PM
    Il y a un anime officiellement annoncé il me semble (premier night city wire).

    En tout cas vraiment propre
