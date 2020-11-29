accueil
Gunstar
profile
name :
Retro Gamekyo Game Boy
profile
gunstarred
Hyrule Warriors: L'Ère du Fléau version Game Boy Color
Nintendo
Le demake est non jouable, fait par
https://nintendowire.com/
.
Il existe une version de BotW sur GBC :
https://youtu.be/exwdh57hGCI
Et Ocarina of Time sur GBA :
https://youtu.be/GAtqi84_U0o
mag.mo5
-
https://mag.mo5.com/actu/188996/doom-sur-game-and-watch-et-autres-news-retro-de-la-semaine/
posted the 11/29/2020 at 09:20 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
1
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 09:22 AM
Aucun soucis de framerate
