J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
160
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1108
visites since opening : 2953466
amassous > blog
Une figurine de Naruto petit (stylé) annoncé
Alors que la série était numéro un à l'ancienne il y a plus trop de produit en ce moment, et cette nouvelle figurine est vraiment stylé .
La sortie est prévue pour avril 2021 au Japon





    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, rendan, nindo64
    posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:50 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    rendan posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:57 PM
    La meilleure époque
    amassous posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:57 PM
    rendan Naruto petit c'était quelque chose! Mais j'adore la suite de son aventure aussi!
    nindo64 posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Stylée
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 11/25/2020 at 07:10 PM
    Très belle figurine . RASENGAN !!!!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre