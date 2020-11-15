accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
> blog
La couverture du tome 14 de Dragon Ball SUPER dévoilé
Le nom du tome est :
Le Patrouilleur Galactique Son Goku
J’ai pensé à Star Wars quand je l’ai vus.
Pour rappel le tome 12 vient de sortir chez nous.
DB jusqu’à la mort
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kr16
,
serialgamer7
posted the 11/15/2020 at 10:10 AM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
3
)
3
)
eljugadordelaplaya
posted
the 11/15/2020 at 10:14 AM
Originale j'aime bien. Ça change de voir Goku avec ce regard
anakaris
posted
the 11/15/2020 at 10:21 AM
Toujours ces perspectives chelou pour faire genre "hey je sais dessiner des trucs de fifou regardez" et pour essayer de moderniser le "style" Dragon Ball. Mais sur moi, ça marche pas.
gemini
posted
the 11/15/2020 at 11:01 AM
Mouais on ne reconnaît pas du tout Goku la dessus...
