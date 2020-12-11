profile
Demon's Souls Remake
19
Likers
name : Demon's Souls Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
80
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 876
visites since opening : 1512007
sora78 > blog
all
[PS5] Demon's Souls ~ Une grande partie de la Soundtrack !
Exclusivités Playstation







/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2020 at 11:07 PM by sora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre