J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
158
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1093
visites since opening : 2925422
amassous > blog
Le packaging spécial du Game & Watch dévoilé
Voila comment sera la boite sous le plastique de protection Ils ont vraiment fait à l'ancienne



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:29 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    vfries posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Je me souviens, j'avais une game & watch zelda.
    idd posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:49 PM
    sympa le packaging, j'espère recevoir le mien demain
    vfries pareil !
    amassous posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:53 PM
    vfries idd C’était pareil la boîte?
    idd posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:58 PM
    ct une boite en carton de cette taille oui avec des dessins comme les boites NES sauf que c'est la NES qui a copié
    vfries posted the 11/12/2020 at 12:59 PM
    amassous no, comme dans mon lien. C'était encore avant ton "à l'ancienne"

    idd
    https://lettemoloney.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/3065746874_9e360992c6_b.jpg
    amassous posted the 11/12/2020 at 01:00 PM
    vfries Ah mais c’est un multi screen toi.
    idd posted the 11/12/2020 at 01:01 PM
    vfries voila !! ah toujours autant la classe
    piccolo posted the 11/12/2020 at 01:08 PM
    je l'ai eu à l'instant
    amassous posted the 11/12/2020 at 01:12 PM
    piccolo gg toujours pas envoyé moi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre