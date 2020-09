Max settings for all of these, running on the press driver for RTX 3080 reviews (456.16)Forza Horizon 4 - 4K at 150FPS (+48% 2080S)Far Cry 5 - 4K at 100FPS (+62% 2080S)Borderlands 3 - 4K at 61FPS (+56% 2080S)Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 4K at 67FPS (+48% 2080S)Horizon Zero Dawn: 4K at 76FPSShadow of the Tomb Raider:RTX with DLSS OFF - 84FPS at Native 4KRTX with DLSS ON - 100FPS at 4KControl:RTX with DLSS OFF - 50-60FPS at Native 4KRTX with DLSS ON - 100FPS at 4KDeath Stranding:DLSS OFF - 100FPS at Native 4KDLSS ON - 160-170FPS at 4Kand the synthetic benchmarks just for fun3DMark Fire Strike Performance: 31919 (+25% 2080Ti, +43% 2080S )3DMark Fire Strike Extreme: 20101 (+24% 2080Ti, +45% 2080S )3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 11049 (+36% 2080Ti, +64% 2080S )3DMark Fire Strike Time Spy: 17428 (+28% 2080Ti, +49% 2080S )3DMark Fire Strike Time Spy Extreme: 8548 (+38% 2080Ti, +59% 2080S )3DMark Fire Strike Port Royal: 11455 (+45% 2080Ti, +64% 2080S )