profile
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/10/2020
other versions :
Xbox One
add a press review
profile
ratchet
ratchet
> blog
Final Fantasy Walking Dead?
Me trompe-je ou Cloud il a la VF de Rick Grimes de The Walking Dead ?
Article inutile du jour, je sais
posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:03 AM by
ratchet
comments (
9
)
amassous
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:06 AM
Jsp j'attends mon jeu
rendan
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:06 AM
Wtf
shinz0
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:13 AM
Cloud interprété par Tanguy Goasdoué
La série Chuck (2008-2013) : Chuck Bartowski
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanguy_Goasdou%C3%A9
guiguif
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:19 AM
Cloud est doublé par la meme personne depuis Kingdom Hearts et Advent Children
ratchet
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:25 AM
J'ai vérifié et c'est bien le cas!
guiguif
: Oula j'en sais rien moi, j'ai juste remarqué là
shinz0
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:26 AM
ratchet
Ah oui je viens de voir aussi de Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)
ratchet
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 11:48 AM
Et Séphiroth la VF d'Ewan Mcgregor
smashfan
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 12:39 PM
Sephiroth c'est aussi la voix de Johnny Depp
docbrown
posted
the 04/10/2020 at 12:50 PM
J'avais remarqué ça dans la B.A française !
J'avoue c'est un peu bizarre autant pour cloud et Sephiroth, mais bon pourquoi pas....faut dire que le jeu peut être tellement nerveux parfois qu'on a pas trop le temps de lire.
