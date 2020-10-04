[pos=centre]
profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
96
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ratchet
65
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1173
visites since opening : 1519984
ratchet > blog
Final Fantasy Walking Dead?
Me trompe-je ou Cloud il a la VF de Rick Grimes de The Walking Dead ?

Article inutile du jour, je sais
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:03 AM by ratchet
    comments (9)
    amassous posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Jsp j'attends mon jeu
    rendan posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Wtf
    shinz0 posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:13 AM
    Cloud interprété par Tanguy Goasdoué

    La série Chuck (2008-2013) : Chuck Bartowski

    https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanguy_Goasdou%C3%A9
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:19 AM
    Cloud est doublé par la meme personne depuis Kingdom Hearts et Advent Children
    ratchet posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:25 AM
    J'ai vérifié et c'est bien le cas!
    guiguif: Oula j'en sais rien moi, j'ai juste remarqué là
    shinz0 posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:26 AM
    ratchet Ah oui je viens de voir aussi de Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)
    ratchet posted the 04/10/2020 at 11:48 AM
    Et Séphiroth la VF d'Ewan Mcgregor
    smashfan posted the 04/10/2020 at 12:39 PM
    Sephiroth c'est aussi la voix de Johnny Depp
    docbrown posted the 04/10/2020 at 12:50 PM
    J'avais remarqué ça dans la B.A française !

    J'avoue c'est un peu bizarre autant pour cloud et Sephiroth, mais bon pourquoi pas....faut dire que le jeu peut être tellement nerveux parfois qu'on a pas trop le temps de lire.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre