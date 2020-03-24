accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
drakeramore
,
cuthbert
,
anakaris
,
spawnono
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
shanks
,
eldren
,
aiolia081
,
freematt
,
fortep
,
leblogdeshacka
,
opthomas
,
minx
name :
Star Wars 1313
platform :
PC
editor :
Disney Interactive Studios
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
98
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
soulshunt
,
spawnono
,
binou87
,
myers
,
kikibearentongues
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
traveller
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
damrode
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
killia
,
awamy02
,
kamina
,
giusnake
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
907
visites since opening :
1378826
goldmen33
> blog
Une nouvelle image de Star Wars 1313 annulé! Venez pleurer mes frères et soeurs!
"Voici une capture d'écran dans le jeu de Star Wars 1313 annulé montrant le protagoniste Boba Fett dans le monde souterrain de Coruscant ..."
Même si le dernier Star Wars est sympa, on a quand même l'impression d'avoir louper quelque chose là...
https://www.reddit.com/r/StarWars/comments/fnjsi0/here_is_an_actual_ingame_screenshot_from_the/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:51 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
21
)
negan
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:52 PM
Ca poutre
shinz0
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:53 PM
jenicris
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:54 PM
Ca aurait pu être sympa...a vu d'oeil. Mais beaucoup de jeux qui furent finalement moyen, furent chouette à vu d'oeil.
altendorf
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:54 PM
:///
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:58 PM
Ca ne me fait ni chaud ni froid
On sent que sur l'image, il n'y a pas beaucoup de Terraflops
roy001
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 04:59 PM
boba fett qui fait de la lévitation ?ha c'est un jedi
damrode
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:04 PM
icebergbrulant
Si seulement ils avaient un bon SSD pour soulager tout ça
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:05 PM
damrode
Que Sony/Microsoft et Nintendo
t'entendent
spawnono
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:11 PM
je viens pleurer avec toi
goldmen33
contra
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:12 PM
Le dernier Star Wars est particulièrement mauvais... ce serait une autre licence SW que tout le monde lui tomberait dessus.
lemillion
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:24 PM
Avec cet univers énorme aucun vrai jeu de cette envergure n'est sorti...honteux
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:24 PM
No comment
mithrandir
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:27 PM
Ah ouais, ça avait l'air très chouette !
pharrell
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
Vraiment dommage... L'ambiance de corruscent est vraiment cool!
octobar
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:48 PM
cool toujours plus classe que le perso de Jedi Order
kwentyn
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:48 PM
Vu le succes de the mandalorian ya peut-être une chance de revoir le concept sous cette forme plus ou moins.
grievous32
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:49 PM
Contra
il est super bon le dernier...
wolfheart
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 05:55 PM
Exclu série X et je fonce, puisque Microsoft a des moyens illimité... Mais pas assez aventurier pour ça !
escobar
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 06:13 PM
spawnono
je suis la aussi
spawnono
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 06:31 PM
escobar
je pleure avec toi, une cornet de frite dans la main gauche et une bière Chimay dans la main droite
biboys
posted
the 03/24/2020 at 06:44 PM
Sûrement la version PS4 pro
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
On sent que sur l'image, il n'y a pas beaucoup de Terraflops
No comment