name : Star Wars 1313
platform : PC
editor : Disney Interactive Studios
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Une nouvelle image de Star Wars 1313 annulé! Venez pleurer mes frères et soeurs!


"Voici une capture d'écran dans le jeu de Star Wars 1313 annulé montrant le protagoniste Boba Fett dans le monde souterrain de Coruscant ..."

Même si le dernier Star Wars est sympa, on a quand même l'impression d'avoir louper quelque chose là...

https://www.reddit.com/r/StarWars/comments/fnjsi0/here_is_an_actual_ingame_screenshot_from_the/
    posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:51 PM by goldmen33
    comments (21)
    negan posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:52 PM
    Ca poutre
    shinz0 posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:53 PM
    jenicris posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:54 PM
    Ca aurait pu être sympa...a vu d'oeil. Mais beaucoup de jeux qui furent finalement moyen, furent chouette à vu d'oeil.
    altendorf posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:54 PM
    :///
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Ca ne me fait ni chaud ni froid
    On sent que sur l'image, il n'y a pas beaucoup de Terraflops
    roy001 posted the 03/24/2020 at 04:59 PM
    boba fett qui fait de la lévitation ?ha c'est un jedi
    damrode posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:04 PM
    icebergbrulant Si seulement ils avaient un bon SSD pour soulager tout ça
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:05 PM
    damrode Que Sony/Microsoft et Nintendo t'entendent
    spawnono posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:11 PM
    je viens pleurer avec toi goldmen33
    contra posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:12 PM
    Le dernier Star Wars est particulièrement mauvais... ce serait une autre licence SW que tout le monde lui tomberait dessus.
    lemillion posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Avec cet univers énorme aucun vrai jeu de cette envergure n'est sorti...honteux
    ravyxxs posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:24 PM


    No comment
    mithrandir posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Ah ouais, ça avait l'air très chouette !
    pharrell posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
    Vraiment dommage... L'ambiance de corruscent est vraiment cool!
    octobar posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:48 PM
    cool toujours plus classe que le perso de Jedi Order
    kwentyn posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:48 PM
    Vu le succes de the mandalorian ya peut-être une chance de revoir le concept sous cette forme plus ou moins.
    grievous32 posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Contra il est super bon le dernier...
    wolfheart posted the 03/24/2020 at 05:55 PM
    Exclu série X et je fonce, puisque Microsoft a des moyens illimité... Mais pas assez aventurier pour ça !
    escobar posted the 03/24/2020 at 06:13 PM
    spawnono je suis la aussi
    spawnono posted the 03/24/2020 at 06:31 PM
    escobar je pleure avec toi, une cornet de frite dans la main gauche et une bière Chimay dans la main droite
    biboys posted the 03/24/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Sûrement la version PS4 pro
