Un jeu édité par Microsoft au IndieWorld Direct de lundi


ZhugeEX:

We're going to see another Microsoft / Xbox first game at the IndieWorld Direct on Monday.

So far we've had Minecraft, Cuphead and Super Lucky's Tale that have been Xbox exclusives come to Switch.

If you've been following rumors/leaks you can probably guess this one.


https://www.resetera.com/threads/zhugeex-were-going-to-see-another-microsoft-xbox-first-game-at-the-indieworld-direct-on-monday.135470/

Probablement Ori.
    posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:07 PM by jenicris
    comments (4)
    birmou posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:09 PM
    J’espère les 2 Ori pas que le premier.
    masharu posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:11 PM
    "Un jeu exclusif Xbox" plutôt.

    Parce que Microsoft n'édite rien sur console Nintendo (ni même sur Steam).
    jenicris posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:14 PM
    masharu Ori a été financé par Microsoft de toute façon et d'ailleurs Moon Studios font partie de Microsoft Studios.

    https://www.orithegame.com/moon-studios/
    birmou posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:16 PM
    masharu Bah si Microsoft éditent leurs jeux sur Steam , cherche Xbox Game Studio
