ZhugeEX:
We're going to see another Microsoft / Xbox first game at the IndieWorld Direct on Monday.
So far we've had Minecraft, Cuphead and Super Lucky's Tale that have been Xbox exclusives come to Switch.
If you've been following rumors/leaks you can probably guess this one.
Probablement Ori.
posted the 08/17/2019 at 05:07 PM by jenicris
Parce que Microsoft n'édite rien sur console Nintendo (ni même sur Steam).
