Game Freak : Priorité aux nouvelles IP, nouvelle équipe R&D


Game Freak, ce sont les créateurs de Pokémon. Mais il y a un avant et un après cette histoire. Avant, Game Freak s'était des jeux comme Pulseman, Mario & Wario ou encore le jeu de puzzle Yoshi.

Après une dizaine d'années de succès de Pokémon de nouvelle idées vinrent à Game Freak : Drill Dozer (GBA) et HarmoKnight (3DS) tout deux édités par Nintendo, mais également Pocket Card Jockey, Tempo the Badass Elephant (édité par Sega), Giga Wrecker et le prochain "Town" sur Nintendo Switch.

Aujourd'hui Game Freak revient sur ses équipes internes dans une interview accordée à Video Game Chronicles :

There are two different production teams here, simply named Production Team 1 and Production Team 2. Team 1 is fully dedicated to Gear Project, while Team 2 is for the Pokémon operation. What that means is that Game Freak as a company is prioritizing Gear Project, which is production team number one, more than Pokémon in general. We are always trying to create something that is equally exciting, or more exciting than Pokémon.

There is a lot of back-and-forth between Team 1 and Team 2. One of the interesting things is that Team 2, which is dedicated to Pokémon, only knows about specific platforms. So with Team 2, engineers can learn about other platforms that they might not have touched before. By mixing up the teams we are able to create this interesting synergy.

2019 will be very exciting, especially following the Pikachu Let’s Go titles which allowed us to start looking seriously at Nintendo Switch as a platform. That was a very important milestone for us before moving on to the next step. In terms of the number of titles we are releasing this year, it’s happened coincidentally. It’s not like we’re trying to put everything together in 2019 – it just happened.

R&D is a newly founded division which is creating the basic library, which used to be created every single time we made a project. That helps the efficiency of our production for sure. Also, we are looking at what’s going on in the future, from a technical perspective, and that’s something else that we’ve never had before. I think that R&D division will certainly contribute to the future of Game Freak.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/game-freak-prioritising-original-game-projects/
    tags : town game freak nintendo switch
    posted the 05/22/2019 at 07:59 PM by masharu
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 05/22/2019 at 08:02 PM
    Heu d'accord. Mais qu'il continue a faire du pokemon...
    masharu posted the 05/22/2019 at 08:07 PM
    cyr On est d'accord, Pokémon reste très présent (surtout avec Pokémon Quest et Let's Go sorti la même année). Je ne fais que rapporter leur propos. Game Freak considère que sa team première est celle qui est dédiée à des projets originaux, celle sur Pokémon n'est qu'en seconde position dans le studio.

    Chacun tirera sa conclusion delà. Je rappel que ça fait depuis au moins HarmoKnight qu'ils ont officiellement scindé leur studio en deux.
    aros posted the 05/22/2019 at 08:08 PM
    masharu
    Traduit ton texte sur : http://www.deepl.com/translator. Ca te prendra quelques secondes à peine
    ducknsexe posted the 05/22/2019 at 08:17 PM
    Je pense que game freak possède deux team principles une pour pokémon et l autre pour Town.

    La troisième team sert pour des projet secondaires
    giru posted the 05/22/2019 at 08:27 PM
    C’est juste du bullshit d’entreprise. Ok l’équipe 1 est celle qui s’occupe des nouvelles IP et Pokémon est relégué à l’équipe 2... sauf que dans les faits les 3/4 de GF bossent probablement dans l’équipe 2. L’équipe 1 doit être une petite équipe de gens qui s’alternent, vu que le concept est justement que les employés proposent leurs idées et les mettent en œuvre.

    Puis bon les jeux GF hors Pokémon sont pour la plupart de petites productions. Il ont 2 ou 3 jeux sur l’eShop de la 3DS et le jeu avec l’éléphant sur PS4. Ils bossent aussi sur Town. Bref c’est évidemment très chouette pour les équipes de pouvoir alterner entre Pokémon et des projets plus « personnels », mais faire genre la « priorité est aux nouvelles IP » c’est clairement juste un discours d’entrepreneur pour attirer de nouvelles recrues. « Vous verrez vous ne ferez pas que du Pokémon! » oui oui.
