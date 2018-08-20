Microsoft Studios, créé en 2002 sous la dénomination Microsoft Game Studios (aussi appelé Microsoft Game Division), est une société détenue par Microsoft qui développe et édite des jeux vidéo pour les plates-formes estampillées Microsoft Windows ou les consoles Xbox, Xbox 360 et Xbox One. La société publie notamment les jeux des studios de développement internes comme 343 Industries ou Rare Ltd., mais aussi des studios de développement tiers comme BioWare ou Bizarre Creations.ID@Xbox, publishing support and pilot program for independent game developersMicrosoft Studios Global Publishing, handles Microsoft Studio publishing between first party and partner studiosMixer, streaming serviceBackwards Compatibility Team, handles Xbox One BackCompatMicrosoft Foundry, intern programMixed Reality Team, works on AR/VR content for Xbox and Windows 10Microsoft Casual Games, works on the casual games collection for Microsoft, including MS Solitaire, Wordament, and MS MahjongXbox Growth TeamTwisted Pixel (The Maw, Splosion Man), left in 2015Press Play (Max and the Curse of Brotherhood, Kalimba), closed in 2016Lionhead Studios (The Fable Franchise), closed in 2016Team Dakota (Project Spark), disbanded in 2016Xbox Fitness Team, disbanded in 2016Decisive Games, disbanded before public outing in 2016Below we have information regarding upcoming titles created by partner studios, as well as any other relevant material not mentioned previously. Don't fret. This section will get a MAJOR rework in the days and weeks to come.We begin with the Upcoming Partner Titles:4J Studios, original console versions of MinecraftArmature, ReCore DLC/updatesBeep Industries, VooDoo Vince RemasteredCapcom Vancouver, Dead Rising 4 DLC/updatesCertain Affinity, assistance on Halo projectsCloudgine, Crackdown 3Creative Assembly, Halo Wars 2Flaming Foul Studios, Fable FortuneForgotten Empires, Age of Empires 1: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires 2 & 3: Definitive EditionsIron Galaxy Studios, Killer Instinct new characters/updatesMoon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the WispsReAgent Games, Crackdown 3Relic Entertainment, Age of Empire 4Saber Interactive, assistance on Halo projectsSkybox Labs, Age of Empires DLC, Halo 5: Forge updatesSmoking Gun Interactive, Age of Empires: Castle SiegeSplash Damage, assistance on Gears of War 4 DLCStudioMDHR, CupheadElectric Square, Miame StreetSumo Digital, Crackdown 3