Microsoft Studios, créé en 2002 sous la dénomination Microsoft Game Studios (aussi appelé Microsoft Game Division), est une société détenue par Microsoft qui développe et édite des jeux vidéo pour les plates-formes estampillées Microsoft Windows ou les consoles Xbox, Xbox 360 et Xbox One. La société publie notamment les jeux des studios de développement internes comme 343 Industries ou Rare Ltd., mais aussi des studios de développement tiers comme BioWare ou Bizarre Creations.
Studio:343 Industries
Game History: Halo
Studio Head(s): Frank O'Connor (franchise director), Bonnie Ross (general manager)
Employees: 500
Location: Redmond, WA
Studio: The Coalition
Game History: Gears of War
Studio Head: Rod Fergusson
Employees: 250
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Studio: Rare Ltd.
Game History: Battletoads, Donkey Kong Country, Killer Instinct, Goldeneye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Conker, Viva Piñata, and a ton more.
Studio Head: Craig Duncan
Director(s): Gregg Mayles
Employees: 200
Location: Twycross, UK
Studio: Mojang
Game History: Minecraft, Cobalt, Scrolls
Studio Head(s): Jens Bergensten (lead creative designer), Lydia Winters (brand director)
Employees: 70
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Studio: Turn 10 Studios
Game History: Forza
Studio Head(s): Alan Hartman (studio lead), Dan Greenawalt (Creative Director)
Employees: 100
Location: Redmond, WA
Studio: Playground Games
Game History: Forza...
Studio Head(s): ...
Employees: ...
Location: London, WA
Studio: Ninja Theory
Employees : 100
Studio: THE INITIATIVE
Noteworthy Persons: Darrell Gallagher (Studio Head)
Studio: Undead Labs
Noteworthy Persons: Jeff Strain (Studio Head)
Studio Size: 75 employees
Studio: Compulsion Games
Noteworthy Persons: Guillaume Provost (Studio Head)
Studio Size: 40 employees
Other Studios/Teams:
ID@Xbox, publishing support and pilot program for independent game developers
Microsoft Studios Global Publishing, handles Microsoft Studio publishing between first party and partner studios
Mixer, streaming service
Backwards Compatibility Team, handles Xbox One BackCompat
Microsoft Foundry, intern program
Mixed Reality Team, works on AR/VR content for Xbox and Windows 10
Microsoft Casual Games, works on the casual games collection for Microsoft, including MS Solitaire, Wordament, and MS Mahjong
Xbox Growth Team
Studios/Teams Shut Down or Spun Off
Twisted Pixel (The Maw, Splosion Man), left in 2015
Press Play (Max and the Curse of Brotherhood, Kalimba), closed in 2016
Lionhead Studios (The Fable Franchise), closed in 2016
Team Dakota (Project Spark), disbanded in 2016
Xbox Fitness Team, disbanded in 2016
Decisive Games, disbanded before public outing in 2016
Microsoft Studios Global Publishing
& Other Information
Below we have information regarding upcoming titles created by partner studios, as well as any other relevant material not mentioned previously. Don't fret. This section will get a MAJOR rework in the days and weeks to come.
We begin with the Upcoming Partner Titles:
Crackdown 3
Battletoads
Current Partner Studios:
4J Studios, original console versions of Minecraft
Armature, ReCore DLC/updates
Beep Industries, VooDoo Vince Remastered
Capcom Vancouver, Dead Rising 4 DLC/updates
Certain Affinity, assistance on Halo projects
Cloudgine, Crackdown 3
Creative Assembly, Halo Wars 2
Flaming Foul Studios, Fable Fortune
Forgotten Empires, Age of Empires 1: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires 2 & 3: Definitive Editions
Iron Galaxy Studios, Killer Instinct new characters/updates
Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps
ReAgent Games, Crackdown 3
Relic Entertainment, Age of Empire 4
Saber Interactive, assistance on Halo projects
Skybox Labs, Age of Empires DLC, Halo 5: Forge updates
Smoking Gun Interactive, Age of Empires: Castle Siege
Splash Damage, assistance on Gears of War 4 DLC
StudioMDHR, Cuphead
Electric Square, Miame Street
Sumo Digital, Crackdown 3
BioWare a été racheté par EA il y a 10 ans et le studio Bizarre Creations n'existe malheureusement plus après son rachat par Activision.