C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !



Cojones


Calme les chats


Manque de respect


NOPE


Ca me stresse de ouf





Double


Mysogine va


AMURICA !!


OUI


Ce clash


Il va te froisser lui


Trop tentant


MDR


Ca a l'air stylé en plus


pfff


Making of


Respect svp !


Cette jalouse


Putain de merde


Je suis mort


Triste réalité





The only one


Moi ?



    posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:06 PM by kevisiano
    comments (19)
    kevisiano posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:07 PM
    warminos zakovu lefab88 raph64 uga marchand2sable killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar ramses squall63 e3ologue shinz0 coolflex gat nakata kenpokan iglooo sonilka nindo64
    escobar posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:13 PM
    excellent
    shinz0 posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Oh putain BFM Tv a une philosophe spécialiste du rap

    Le gars pense devenir spider-man avec la morsure d'une veuve noire
    leonr4 posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:36 PM
    Les states et le pétrole tellement vrai.
    nyseko posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:38 PM
    shinz0 Le gars pense devenir spider-man avec la morsure d'une veuve noire

    Soit tu vas très très loin dans le second degrés, soit tu ne le comprend pas.
    ramses posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:39 PM
    c'etait ok ce dimanche...mediocre pour moi. seul dieu et le diable m'ont fait rire
    e3ologue posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Je retiens, la PS4, la wifi et batman

    sinon la mandarine

    Mais le mieux c'est l'équitation, c'est tellement vrai
    kevisiano posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
    ramses médiocre ?!
    voxen posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:51 PM
    Dans Red Dead ils ont les testicules et pas le reste les chevaux ?
    neoaxle posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Les states et le pétrole et la dernière mdr.
    kali posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
    De jolies perles comme d'hab
    amassous posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
    La philosophe du rap jlavais vus sur FB elle ma tuer
    ramses posted the 08/12/2018 at 07:51 PM
    kevisiano c'etait pas trop fort ce dimanche mon ami
    vadorswitch posted the 08/12/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Un peu moins bon aujourd'hui mais j'ai quand même rigolé un peu
    olive posted the 08/12/2018 at 09:33 PM
    excellent ! le wifi jaloux et l'internet de Billy
    rulian posted the 08/12/2018 at 09:35 PM
    la dernière
    bonne cuvée sinon !
    fan2jeux posted the 08/12/2018 at 10:08 PM
    La derniere
    rinedo posted the 08/12/2018 at 10:18 PM
    nyseko J'crois qu'il a du mal x)
    lefab88 posted the 08/12/2018 at 10:52 PM
    citer un membre