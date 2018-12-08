accueil
kevisiano
articles :
135
visites since opening :
169770
kevisiano
> blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
Cojones
Calme les chats
Manque de respect
NOPE
Ca me stresse de ouf
Double
Mysogine va
AMURICA !!
OUI
Ce clash
Il va te froisser lui
Trop tentant
MDR
Ca a l'air stylé en plus
pfff
Making of
Respect svp !
Cette jalouse
Putain de merde
Je suis mort
Triste réalité
The only one
Moi ?
posted the 08/12/2018 at 06:06 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
19
)
kevisiano
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:07 PM
warminos
zakovu
lefab88
raph64
uga
marchand2sable
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
ramses
squall63
e3ologue
shinz0
coolflex
gat
nakata
kenpokan
iglooo
sonilka
nindo64
escobar
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:13 PM
excellent
shinz0
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:18 PM
Oh putain BFM Tv a une philosophe spécialiste du rap
Le gars pense devenir spider-man avec la morsure d'une veuve noire
leonr4
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:36 PM
Les states et le pétrole tellement vrai.
nyseko
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:38 PM
shinz0
Le gars pense devenir spider-man avec la morsure d'une veuve noire
Soit tu vas très très loin dans le second degrés, soit tu ne le comprend pas.
ramses
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:39 PM
c'etait ok ce dimanche...mediocre pour moi. seul dieu et le diable m'ont fait rire
e3ologue
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:43 PM
Je retiens, la PS4, la wifi et batman
sinon la mandarine
Mais le mieux c'est l'équitation, c'est tellement vrai
kevisiano
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
ramses
médiocre ?!
voxen
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:51 PM
Dans Red Dead ils ont les testicules et pas le reste les chevaux ?
neoaxle
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
Les states et le pétrole et la dernière mdr.
kali
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
De jolies perles comme d'hab
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
La philosophe du rap jlavais vus sur FB elle ma tuer
ramses
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 07:51 PM
kevisiano
c'etait pas trop fort ce dimanche mon ami
vadorswitch
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 09:16 PM
Un peu moins bon aujourd'hui mais j'ai quand même rigolé un peu
olive
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 09:33 PM
excellent ! le wifi jaloux et l'internet de Billy
rulian
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 09:35 PM
la dernière
bonne cuvée sinon !
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 10:08 PM
La derniere
rinedo
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 10:18 PM
nyseko
J'crois qu'il a du mal x)
lefab88
posted
the 08/12/2018 at 10:52 PM
