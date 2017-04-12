The story goes on...
Norman Reedus également présent au Games Awards
    posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:32 PM by ryohazuki
    comments (26)
    jenicris posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
    On aura du Death Stranding donc.
    foxstep posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
    Posté en même temps arf, je supprime le mien.
    deepvertigo posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
    ça sent le gameplay....
    calishnikov posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:34 PM
    Je sent que je vais vraiment, mais vraiment kiffer mon vendredi.
    foxstep posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:34 PM
    jenicris Ça promet.
    youtube06 posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:35 PM
    Ok bon il y aura Death Stranding donc ! Kojima, Del Toro et Norman Reedus ! Plus trop de doutes ^^
    sora78 posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:36 PM
    jenicris ça veut rien dire la presence de ces trois là...

    ryohazuki posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:36 PM
    Demain annonce de la présence de Mad
    leonr4 posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Il manque plus que mad mikkelsen

    Donc on aura droit a une grosse présentation du jeu ?








    ou pas.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Du gameplay et un trailer
    ni2bo2 posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:41 PM
    Demain Mads, après demain Ludvig ou Low Roar et jeudi Stefanie

    calishnikov lol la même vendredi soir je serai ai moins à mon 20 ème visonnâge du trailer
    maxleresistant posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:43 PM
    kojima et reedus officiellement présent, on se demande bien pourquoi?
    misterpixel posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Putain le gif
    gantzeur posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:45 PM
    manque plus que Mads
    ryohazuki posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:46 PM
    gantzeur et la Guest féminine du jeu
    darksly posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:48 PM
    Je suis assurément sur ce gif
    gantzeur posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:50 PM
    ryohazuki Marine Lepen
    ryohazuki posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:53 PM
    gantzeur j'ai degueulé.

    Le rêve de Goldmen33
    gantzeur posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:55 PM
    ryohazuki goldmen33 avec un barreau de fer dans le calecon athena
    minbox posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:02 PM
    ça va bien se passer...
    kabuki posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:11 PM
    parfait
    octobar posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:14 PM
    les mecs ils ont la trique juste pour des acteurs.
    lordguyver posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:19 PM
    ryohazuki Ce gif
    fan2jeux posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Ok, on sait ce qu on va voir alors
    mustdie posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:24 PM
    En espérant du gameplay !
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/04/2017 at 05:29 PM
    J'espère que les organisateurs feront un cadeau de bienvenue à Kojima en lui montrant un trailer de Metal Gear Survive !

