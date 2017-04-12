home page
The story goes on...
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Norman Reedus également présent au Games Awards
news
posted the 12/04/2017 at 04:32 PM by
ryohazuki
comments (
26
)
jenicris
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
On aura du Death Stranding donc.
foxstep
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
Posté en même temps arf, je supprime le mien.
deepvertigo
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:33 PM
ça sent le gameplay....
calishnikov
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:34 PM
Je sent que je vais vraiment, mais vraiment kiffer mon vendredi.
foxstep
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:34 PM
jenicris
Ça promet.
youtube06
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:35 PM
Ok bon il y aura Death Stranding donc ! Kojima, Del Toro et Norman Reedus ! Plus trop de doutes ^^
sora78
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:36 PM
jenicris
ça veut rien dire la presence de ces trois là...
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:36 PM
Demain annonce de la présence de Mad
leonr4
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:37 PM
Il manque plus que mad mikkelsen
Donc on aura droit a une grosse présentation du jeu ?
ou pas.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:39 PM
Du gameplay et un trailer
ni2bo2
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:41 PM
Demain Mads, après demain Ludvig ou Low Roar et jeudi Stefanie
calishnikov
lol la même vendredi soir je serai ai moins à mon 20 ème visonnâge du trailer
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:43 PM
kojima et reedus officiellement présent, on se demande bien pourquoi?
misterpixel
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:44 PM
Putain le gif
gantzeur
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:45 PM
manque plus que Mads
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:46 PM
gantzeur
et la Guest féminine du jeu
darksly
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:48 PM
Je suis assurément sur ce gif
gantzeur
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:50 PM
ryohazuki
Marine Lepen
ryohazuki
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:53 PM
gantzeur
j'ai degueulé.
Le rêve de
Goldmen33
gantzeur
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 04:55 PM
ryohazuki
goldmen33
avec un barreau de fer dans le calecon athena
minbox
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:02 PM
ça va bien se passer...
kabuki
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:11 PM
parfait
octobar
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:14 PM
les mecs ils ont la trique juste pour des acteurs.
lordguyver
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:19 PM
ryohazuki
Ce gif
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:23 PM
Ok, on sait ce qu on va voir alors
mustdie
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:24 PM
En espérant du gameplay !
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/04/2017 at 05:29 PM
J'espère que les organisateurs feront un cadeau de bienvenue à Kojima en lui montrant un trailer de Metal Gear Survive !
