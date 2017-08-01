profile
koopa
123
Likes
Likers
koopa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1391
visites since opening : 1134249
koopa > blog
all
[J-4] Nintendo Switch


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuC4YLLkqME - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuC4YLLkqME
    tags :
    15
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM by koopa
    comments (15)
    koopa posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:15 PM
    Quand Tatsumi Kimishima réalise qu'il sera sur scène pour présenter la conférence Nintendo Switch !
    sardinecannibale posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Ils se ressemblent vraiment en plus
    kidicarus posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Le gif de Gto.
    shigeryu posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:26 PM
    C'est tellement ça le gif
    edgar posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:27 PM
    Terrible le gif, bien trouvé !
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:31 PM
    ce sera vraiment ce mec qui présentera la Switch
    e3ologue posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:33 PM
    vous pensez que Karen sera là ?
    sonilka posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Le sous directeur et sa Chresta avec le tableau de bord en ronce de noyer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44W9Nq4I4UE
    koopa posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:38 PM
    sonilka J'adore
    superbiidou posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:50 PM
    Ma cresta !!!
    racsnk posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:51 PM
    sonilka
    sora78 posted the 01/08/2017 at 04:51 PM
    manaketechar posted the 01/08/2017 at 05:00 PM
    octobar Qui mieux que le président pour ça ?
    Et puis rien ne dit qu'il fera la présentation complète, il ouvrira peut être juste le bal.
    yamy posted the 01/08/2017 at 05:06 PM
    sonilka Oh la merveilleuse cresta
    octobar posted the 01/08/2017 at 05:38 PM
    manaketechar j'sais pas, il a tellement l'air de faire la gueule le mec...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre