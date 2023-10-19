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Denshattack!
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name : Denshattack!
platform : PC
editor : Fireshine Games
developer : Undercovers
genre : autre
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/15/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 602
visites since opening : 1194015
subscribers : 17
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Denshattack! : trailer de lancement
JV


Un dernier trailer pour Denshattack!, cette aventure ferroviaire est à découvrir dès aujourd'hui sur Ps5, Xbox Series, Pc et Switch 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gOL6y8iCHc
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    Who likes this ?
    tripy73, kisukesan
    posted the 07/15/2026 at 03:20 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    fritesmayo76 posted the 07/15/2026 at 04:10 PM
    Et dans le gamepass, malgré qu'il ai incompréhensiblement été retiré de l'annonce des jeux du mois
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