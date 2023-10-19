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The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
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name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform : PC
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
other versions : Playstation 5 - Switch
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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 09/17/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter : trailer de lancement
JV


Jour J pour Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter qui est à decouvrir sur Pc, Ps5 et Switch 1/2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UwgpXudtJzg&pp=ygUddHJhaWxzIGluIHRoZSBza3kgMm5kIGNoYXB0ZXI%3D
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    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen
    posted the 09/17/2026 at 08:54 AM by yanssou
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