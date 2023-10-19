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Captain Tsubasa II : World Fighters
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name : Captain Tsubasa II : World Fighters
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
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creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/19/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters : 15 minutes de gameplay
JV


15 minutes de gameplay pour Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters qui dévoile une confrontation entre deux équipes.

Le titre arrivera le 28 août sur Ps5, Xbox Series, Switch et PC.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_BnyynCerio&pp=0gcJCT8LAYcqIYzv
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    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, gameslover
    posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:44 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    natedrake posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:00 PM
    Deg qu'il sorte pas sur Switch 2...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:15 PM
    Olive et Tom !
    liberty posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:17 PM
    Les matchs ont l'air plus développé que le 1 ou on se contente de faire R R ou ZR puis maintenir Y pour un super Shoot. Concernant la Switch 2 natedrake le jeu a l'air d'avoir les mêmes graphisme que le 1 donc oui ça tourne sur Switch 1, mais rien ne les empêches de faire un patch pour la 2 gratuit.
    natedrake posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:31 PM
    liberty Oui, je pense que je vais attendre l'upgrade Switch 2.
    22 posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:32 PM
    On sait si le mode histoire va au delà de la world youth ? Les animes même avec multiple remake ne sont jamais allé plus loin

    darkxehanort94 https://iili.io/CxD6kWQ.jpg />

    natedrake obligé ça va arrivée, c'est pas un jeu qui demande beaucoup de ressources et colle bien a l'image multi de la S2.
    natedrake posted the 06/19/2026 at 05:37 PM
    22 Espérons que Bandai Namco vous écoute.
    22 posted the 06/19/2026 at 05:46 PM
    natedrake ouais ça nous fera Bandai
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