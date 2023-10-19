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esets
name :
Captain Tsubasa II : World Fighters
platform :
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Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tamsoft
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yanssou
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06/19/2026
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L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters : 15 minutes de gameplay
JV
15 minutes de gameplay pour Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters qui dévoile une confrontation entre deux équipes.
Le titre arrivera le 28 août sur Ps5, Xbox Series, Switch et PC.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_BnyynCerio&pp=0gcJCT8LAYcqIYzv
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burningcrimson
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gameslover
posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:44 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
natedrake
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:00 PM
Deg qu'il sorte pas sur Switch 2...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:15 PM
Olive et Tom !
liberty
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:17 PM
Les matchs ont l'air plus développé que le 1 ou on se contente de faire R R ou ZR puis maintenir Y pour un super Shoot. Concernant la Switch 2
natedrake
le jeu a l'air d'avoir les mêmes graphisme que le 1 donc oui ça tourne sur Switch 1, mais rien ne les empêches de faire un patch pour la 2 gratuit.
natedrake
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:31 PM
liberty
Oui, je pense que je vais attendre l'upgrade Switch 2.
22
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:32 PM
On sait si le mode histoire va au delà de la world youth ? Les animes même avec multiple remake ne sont jamais allé plus loin
darkxehanort94
https://iili.io/CxD6kWQ.jpg
/>
natedrake
obligé ça va arrivée, c'est pas un jeu qui demande beaucoup de ressources et colle bien a l'image multi de la S2.
natedrake
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 05:37 PM
22
Espérons que Bandai Namco vous écoute.
22
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 05:46 PM
natedrake
ouais ça nous fera Bandai
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darkxehanort94 https://iili.io/CxD6kWQ.jpg
natedrake obligé ça va arrivée, c'est pas un jeu qui demande beaucoup de ressources et colle bien a l'image multi de la S2.