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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 05/27/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 555
visites since opening : 1093188
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
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X-Men 97’ Saison 2 / BA
AnimLand


La saison 2 de X-Men 97’ de Marvel Animation arrive le 1er juillet sur Disney+.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VztPDpo_1Zw
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    Who likes this ?
    kakazu, stardustx
    posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:26 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    kakazu posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:33 PM
    J'ai aimé la 1ere saison je regarderai donc celle ci
    tab posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:35 PM
    La première saison etait très sympa. Reste encore cet animation peu flatteuse…
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