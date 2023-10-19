group information
Manga - Verse
10
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/24/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 417
visites since opening : 754856
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
members (16)
more members
all
[StreamVF] La VF de Chainsaw Man
AnimLand


StreamVF Spécial Chainsaw Man avec :

Victoria Grosbois, Zina Khakhoulia & Jérémie Bedrune.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjdq_uRSqnc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/24/2025 at 10:11 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    bladagun posted the 11/24/2025 at 10:52 PM
    Certains animes ont vraiment le droit à une VF de luxe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo