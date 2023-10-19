accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
11/24/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
417
visites since opening :
754856
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
members (16)
kakazu
kevinmcca
clivekunn
nindo64
lt93
almightyb
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
[StreamVF] La VF de Chainsaw Man
AnimLand
StreamVF Spécial Chainsaw Man avec :
Victoria Grosbois, Zina Khakhoulia & Jérémie Bedrune.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjdq_uRSqnc
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/24/2025 at 10:11 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
bladagun
posted
the 11/24/2025 at 10:52 PM
Certains animes ont vraiment le droit à une VF de luxe
