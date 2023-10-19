accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
articles : 411
411
visites since opening : 736812
736812
subscribers : 16
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
members (16)
kakazu
kevinmcca
clivekunn
nindo64
lt93
almightyb
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost préférés
AnimLand
La passion Dragon Ball
Lire ou relire
Voir ou revoir
Divers
Animation et conception
Le coin Test
Dossier JV
Berserk 382- 383
Lire ou relire
Chapitre 382
Chapitre 383
https://fmteam.fr/comics/berserk
1
Like
Who likes this ?
clivekunn
posted the 11/12/2025 at 07:54 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (4)
4
)
thejoke
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 08:02 PM
Je vois pas du tout ce qu'il va se passer. Un power up ? A dans 6 mois pour la suite
bladagun
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 09:46 PM
mrvince
posted
the 11/13/2025 at 08:19 AM
C'est quand même trèèèèèèèèèès long cette reprise... C'est plutot qualitatif mais ils en mettent du temps...
patrickleclairvoyant
posted
the 11/13/2025 at 10:36 AM
La seule histoire qui compte
