profile
Digimon Story : Time Stranger
2
Likers
name : Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Media Vision
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
10
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 10/01/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 372
visites since opening : 663103
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Digimon Story: Time Stranger : trailer de lancement
JV


Digimon Story: Time Stranger dévoile son trailer de lancement avant sa sortie le 3 octobre sur Ps5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUOnUA__Z8g
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/01/2025 at 04:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    mizuki posted the 10/01/2025 at 05:02 PM
    Hâte de recevoir l’édition collector
    ratchet posted the 10/01/2025 at 05:35 PM
    Trop hâte en plus je suis en vacances, je vais geek de fou
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/01/2025 at 06:00 PM
    Je le prendrais plus tard.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo