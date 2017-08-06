Il y a la 2D, la 3D, faisons place à « l'1D »
Devolver Digital
name : Devolver Digital
official website : http://www.devolverdigital.com/
title : Il y a la 2D, la 3D, faisons place à « l'1D »
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/08/2017
last update : 04/09/2025
description : L'idée de ce blog, c'est de parler des jeux « indépendants » (de notre volonté...à les faire connaître). Ils prennent une place de plus en plus importante, sur tous les supports, donc nous parlerons des jeux « indés » qui sortiront quelque soit le support (qu'il soit « exclusif » - temporaire ou pas - ).
articles : 3724
visites since opening : 14828773
subscribers : 36
bloggers : 14
Human Fall Flat 2 aussi sur Switch2
Réflexion




Éditeur : Devolver Digital
Développeur : No Brakes Games
Genre : Réflexion
Prévu sur PC/Switch 2
Date de sortie : N.C.
Langue : Anglais

Formez une équipe et donnez libre cours à votre créativité, le second opus loufoque des mésaventures gravitationnelles de nos amis les humains.

Human Fall Flat 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
X



Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw118oOrKzQ
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/09/2025 at 07:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 04/09/2025 at 07:31 PM
    On a le line up complet officiel?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/09/2025 at 07:49 PM
    cyr ça serait ça:
    Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
    Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
    Civilization 7
    Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
    Deltarune
    Fast Fusion
    Fortnite
    Hitman: World of Assassination Signature Edition
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
    Mario Kart World
    Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
    Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
    Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
    Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma
    Shine Post : Be Your Idol (Japon uniquement)
    Split Fiction
    Street Fighter 6
    Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
    Survival Kids
    The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
    The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
    Yakuza 0 : Director’s Cut
    cyr posted the 04/09/2025 at 08:33 PM
    nicolasgourry OK merci
