name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 12/19/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 224
visites since opening : 391909
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
[Warner Bros] Looney tunes : Daffy et Porky sauvent le monde / BA
Animation Land




Daffy Duck et Porky Pig sont les espoirs de la Terre face à une invasion extraterrestre.


Le 12 février au cinéma.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8Jh__XdTYM&ab_channel=MickeyMouse
    posted the 12/19/2024 at 07:21 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    kujotaro posted the 12/19/2024 at 07:38 PM
    Ça a l'air génial. Day one.
    liberty posted the 12/19/2024 at 08:42 PM
    WOKE !

    Ça à l'air cool !
    jem25 posted the 12/19/2024 at 09:14 PM
    Duuuuuck rodgeeeer a la rescousse!
