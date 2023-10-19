group information
Manga - Verse
7
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/17/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 201
visites since opening : 357228
subscribers : 14
bloggers : 7
channel
members (14)
more members
all
Hunter x hunter 407
Lire ou relire
https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/7001581
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/17/2024 at 04:08 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    5120x2880 posted the 11/17/2024 at 04:35 PM
    J'ai repris, je dois être au 390, c'est vraiment bon.
    jf17 posted the 11/17/2024 at 05:27 PM
    Il va falloir que je relise cet arc depuis le début, avec toute ces pauses et tout ce texte, j'ai oublié trop de chose.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo