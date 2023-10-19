Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
profile
Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
5
Likers
name : Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
5
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 09/08/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 147
visites since opening : 269578
subscribers : 12
bloggers : 6
channel
all
Bleach Rebirth of Souls montre son gameplay
JV








Toujours sans date de sortie , Bleach Rebirth of Souls est prévu sur Ps4 / 5, Xbox Series et Pc.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/08/2024 at 09:17 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 09/08/2024 at 10:25 PM
    J'aime bien. À voir le nombre de personnages.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo