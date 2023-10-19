Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
5
Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 09/05/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 145
visites since opening : 265603
subscribers : 12
bloggers : 6
[Netflix] Arcane saison 2 / Nouvelle BA
Animation Land




Cette nouvelle bande annonce offre un premier aperçu de la chanson thème « Paint the Town Blue », interprétée par la musicienne américaine Ashnikko.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eev9CY3SWQE&pp=ygUObmV0ZmxpeCBmcmFuY2U%3D
    posted the 09/05/2024 at 03:40 PM by yanssou
