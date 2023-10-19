Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
4
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/23/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 114
visites since opening : 202816
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 8]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Jujutsu Kaisen - Opening 2 Full



Jujutsu Kaisen saison 2 opening 1 full



Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Opening 2 Full



Nanatsu no taizai Opening 1 Full



Blue Exorcist Opening 1 full



Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Opening full



Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG OP Full



Death Parade - Flyers full


Diebuster - Groovin'Magic full



Sol Bianca: The Legacy – Opening full To Be Free



Bakuretsu Hunters - what's up guys full



Brain Powerd - In My Dreams full



Blue Seed - Carnival Babel full



Gate Keepers 21 opening full - Ima Egao ga Areba full



Silent Mobius - Forbidden Pensée full



Super Robot Taisen – Maxon full



Gravion Zwei -opening full Kuenai no Kiba

Orphen (1ère série) - imi wa majutsushi full



Lodoss Tou Senki - Eiyuu Kishi Den full



Serial Experiment Lain - Duvet full



Martian Sucessor Nadesico - You Get To Burning full



Get Backers OP 2 - Barairo no Sekai full



Blue Gender - Break Free full opening



Escaflowne Opening Yakusoku wa Iranai full

    posted the 07/23/2024 at 07:12 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 07/23/2024 at 07:20 PM
    Escaflowne
    kikoo31 posted the 07/23/2024 at 07:34 PM
    shinz0 MAAYA SAKAMOTO et sa voix angélique éteint tout le monde
    shinz0 posted the 07/23/2024 at 08:25 PM
    kikoo31 et a seulement 16 ans à l'époque
