Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
name : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Spike Chunsoft
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 04/29/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 64
visites since opening : 125262
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero : Nouveau trailer demain a 16 h
JV
Après les révélations du magazine V-Jump , un nouveau trailer est prévu demain à 16h00 ( heure française ) pour présenter les nouveaux personnages. En attendant voici quelques images plus détaillés :













https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/dragon-ball-sparking-zero-le-trailer-maitre-et-apprenti-annonce/
    posted the 04/29/2024 at 08:14 PM by yanssou
