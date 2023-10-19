Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 3]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés


Hunter X Hunter 2011 opening « Departure » full



Ending 5 and 6 Hyori Ittai full





Hell’s Paradise opening 1 full





One Piece Opening 1 We are full





Ending 1 memories full



Opening 5 full



Opening 11 full



Opening 13 full



Opening 14 full



Opening 16 full



Opening 22



Opening 26





JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Opening 1 Full



Opening 2 full



Opening 4 v3



Opening 6 full



Opening 8 full



Opening 9



Opening 10





Death Note opening 1 full



Opening 2 full





Highschool of the dead opening 1 full





Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Opening Full





Hellsing opening full





Shingeki no Kyojin opening 1 full



Opening 3 full



Opening 4 full



Opening 5 full



Opening 6



Saison final opening 2

    posted the 04/08/2024 at 06:05 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    cliana posted the 04/08/2024 at 07:17 PM
    Mazinkaiser vs the Great Darkness General - une excellente musique de Jam Project : the gate of hell :

    https://youtu.be/DAqXmCa02jA?t=370

    Mazinkaiser op - Fire Wars :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCWVMZoRHhY

    Himiko Den :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxRmm9osB8k

    Dirty Pair OAV op :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MwWwporWDY

    Ayashi No Ceres :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0Kcc0H9iz0

    Machine Robo Cronos opening 1 et 2 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1y_2j6p_g4

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T0BiI5n348

    Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgP4aMcm5dU

    Galaxy Cyclone Braiger :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F90CGsxgZ3g

    Dancougar opening 1 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5cRFv5iLvw

    Goshogun :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAp3EX4Z_A

    El - Hazard opening 1 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDwgBtKLmqo

    Slayers Try :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5rJRlq11pc

    Full Metal Alchemist le film, Link de l'Arc en Ciel :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6j9C37Znmk

    Sans oublier ce sublime passage au début du film :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKfflUIltU8

    Gundam Build Fighters - opening 2 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n89IGp4fC2U

    Turn A Gundam - opening 2 - Century Colors :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccTGW5ckxeQ

    Godannar Opening 1 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAdsSV_Cdgc

    Bubblegum Crisis Opening 1 - Konya Wa Hurricane :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6DNqjCyA20

    Cutie Honey F :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnBDQYuMrCc

    Allez, pour la dernière je triche un peu, je met l'opening du jeu Macross Plus sur PS1 qui reprend la sublime musique de Yoko Kanno - After in the Dark :

    https://www.facebook.com/mi.coleccion.1/videos/macross-plus-game-opening/1721692541450480/
    yanssou posted the 04/08/2024 at 07:21 PM
    cliana laisse moi finir déjà la fournée de la dernière fois
    kikoo31 posted the 04/08/2024 at 09:04 PM
    One pièce,SNK,mets du DBZ tant que tu y est
    yanssou posted the 04/08/2024 at 09:09 PM
    kikoo31 déjà fait
    kikoo31 posted the 04/08/2024 at 09:50 PM
    yanssou
