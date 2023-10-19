accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
members (10)
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
myownpriv
lapala
kevisiano
yanssou
all
Les Trésors du manga
JV
MangaTalk
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 3]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Hunter X Hunter 2011 opening « Departure » full
Ending 5 and 6 Hyori Ittai full
Hell’s Paradise opening 1 full
One Piece Opening 1 We are full
Ending 1 memories full
Opening 5 full
Opening 11 full
Opening 13 full
Opening 14 full
Opening 16 full
Opening 22
Opening 26
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Opening 1 Full
Opening 2 full
Opening 4 v3
Opening 6 full
Opening 8 full
Opening 9
Opening 10
Death Note opening 1 full
Opening 2 full
Highschool of the dead opening 1 full
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Opening Full
Hellsing opening full
Shingeki no Kyojin opening 1 full
Opening 3 full
Opening 4 full
Opening 5 full
Opening 6
Saison final opening 2
1
Like
Who likes this ?
karbage
posted the 04/08/2024 at 06:05 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
cliana
posted
the 04/08/2024 at 07:17 PM
Mazinkaiser vs the Great Darkness General - une excellente musique de Jam Project : the gate of hell :
https://youtu.be/DAqXmCa02jA?t=370
Mazinkaiser op - Fire Wars :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCWVMZoRHhY
Himiko Den :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxRmm9osB8k
Dirty Pair OAV op :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MwWwporWDY
Ayashi No Ceres :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0Kcc0H9iz0
Machine Robo Cronos opening 1 et 2 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1y_2j6p_g4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T0BiI5n348
Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgP4aMcm5dU
Galaxy Cyclone Braiger :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F90CGsxgZ3g
Dancougar opening 1 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5cRFv5iLvw
Goshogun :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAp3EX4Z_A
El - Hazard opening 1 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDwgBtKLmqo
Slayers Try :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5rJRlq11pc
Full Metal Alchemist le film, Link de l'Arc en Ciel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6j9C37Znmk
Sans oublier ce sublime passage au début du film :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKfflUIltU8
Gundam Build Fighters - opening 2 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n89IGp4fC2U
Turn A Gundam - opening 2 - Century Colors :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccTGW5ckxeQ
Godannar Opening 1 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAdsSV_Cdgc
Bubblegum Crisis Opening 1 - Konya Wa Hurricane :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6DNqjCyA20
Cutie Honey F :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnBDQYuMrCc
Allez, pour la dernière je triche un peu, je met l'opening du jeu Macross Plus sur PS1 qui reprend la sublime musique de Yoko Kanno - After in the Dark :
https://www.facebook.com/mi.coleccion.1/videos/macross-plus-game-opening/1721692541450480/
yanssou
posted
the 04/08/2024 at 07:21 PM
cliana
laisse moi finir déjà la fournée de la dernière fois
kikoo31
posted
the 04/08/2024 at 09:04 PM
One pièce,SNK,mets du DBZ tant que tu y est
yanssou
posted
the 04/08/2024 at 09:09 PM
kikoo31
déjà fait
kikoo31
posted
the 04/08/2024 at 09:50 PM
yanssou
