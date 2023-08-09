Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
Remake
name : Remake
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 09/29/2016
last update : 09/08/2023
description : L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
articles : 37
visites since opening : 74834
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
Remake : Mario Kart (1992-2008) VS (2023)



Année : 1992 / 2023
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Nintendo
A sa sortie sur : SNES VS Switch
Genre : Course





Année : 1996 / 2023
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Nintendo
A sa sortie sur : N64 VS Switch
Genre : Course





Année : 2001 / 2023
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Nintendo
A sa sortie sur : GBA VS Switch
Genre : Course





Année : 2005 / 2023
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Nintendo
A sa sortie sur : Nintendo DS VS Switch
Genre : Course





Année : 2008 / 2023
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Nintendo
A sa sortie sur : Wii VS Switch
Genre : Course

    posted the 09/08/2023 at 09:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/08/2023 at 09:36 PM
    New DLC ?
