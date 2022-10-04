Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
4
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 02/12/2023
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 43
visites since opening : 88681
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
members (2)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
A part Hogwarts Legacy ?
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    killia, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:16 PM by kevisiano
    comments (23)
    serve posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:18 PM
    A part hogwarts ? Métroid.
    shinz0 posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:22 PM
    Toujours les mêmes jeux Eastward, Persona 4 Golden et Hi-fi Rush
    walterwhite posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:22 PM
    L’excellent Hi Fi Rush
    zekk posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:28 PM
    Des démos , un peu de judgement et j'ai laissé une deuxième chance a Bravely default 2 mais après presque 10h c'est toujours un grand NON
    wazaaabi posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:33 PM
    Returnal . Il est dingue ce jeu

    Un peu de Lost In Random sur Switch
    Pas encore convaincu, on verra après plusieurs heures de jeu
    plolely posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:42 PM
    J'ai laissé tombé Persona 4 et Chained Echoes pour Metroid Prime Remastered, le meilleur jeu de l'histoire
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:45 PM
    Enfin le Platine de Star Ocean The Divine Force avec une saleté de trophée (faire 90% des objets de tout le jeu via l'Item Creation), content d'avoir enfin fini

    Et là, j'ai commencé Forspoken qui est agréable et pour le moment, je ne vois pas pourquoi le jeu s'est fait autant incendié
    hanackil posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:49 PM
    J'ai platiné thé witcher 3 sur ps5
    bigb0ss posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:50 PM
    HIFI Rush
    Age of empire 2 en ligne
    HL
    Apex
    kambei312 posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:51 PM
    Hogwarts Legacy
    stephenking posted the 02/12/2023 at 01:03 PM
    Hogwards Legacy sur PS5 pour ma part .. sur mon Lg Oled c’est juste magnifique
    chaosad posted the 02/12/2023 at 01:03 PM
    Hogwart Legacy mais y’en a pas mal qui me tentent, notamment le Metroid Prime qui a une bonne réputation et Persona 4 Golden en FR
    nakata posted the 02/12/2023 at 01:05 PM
    Xenoblade 3
    narustorm posted the 02/12/2023 at 01:30 PM
    Fini fire emblem engage.

    Maintenant hogwarts et metroid prime remastered
    kenjushi posted the 02/12/2023 at 01:46 PM
    Toujours sur Forza Horizon 5 (les défis hebdomadaire uniquement, j'ai fini tout le reste et j'attends le prochain DLC). Sinon toujours sur Hi-Fi Rush, une dinguerie et je viens tout juste de commencer Hogwarts Legacy, mais je sens que je vais y passer pas mal d'heure
    terminagore posted the 02/12/2023 at 02:05 PM
    Trials of Mana (PS4), et la démo de Octopath Traveler 2. Des chances que je le prenne à la sortie, il a l’air sympathique.
    killia posted the 02/12/2023 at 02:09 PM
    A part Hogwart Legacy j’ai fini Forspoken en 31h, tout juste touché à la démo de Sea of Stars.

    Et avancer sur Season A letter for the future.
    bliss02 posted the 02/12/2023 at 02:28 PM
    Fire Emblem Engage et je regarde ma copine jouer à Hogwarts Legacy
    effect posted the 02/12/2023 at 02:40 PM
    Monster Hunter Rise
    tlj posted the 02/12/2023 at 02:45 PM
    killia Qu'est ce que tu penses de season a letter to the future en étant le plus objectif possible car j'ai vu que tu l'attendais beaucoup ?
    vfries posted the 02/12/2023 at 03:11 PM
    Persona 3 (pour moi) et age of empire 2 (pour mon fils) .
    fan2jeux posted the 02/12/2023 at 03:31 PM
    power stone collection, c'est toujours une tuerie cette collection
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/12/2023 at 04:19 PM
    Hi-Fi Rush (PC)
    Shenmue II (PC)
    GoldenEye 007 (Switch)
    Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
    Papetura (démo) (Switch)
    Kuru Kuru Kururin (Switch)
    Super Mario Party (Switch)
    FAR : Changing Tides (PC)
    Planet of Lana (démo) (PC)
    Sea of Stars (démo) (Switch)
    Mario Kart : Super Circuit (Switch)
    The Last Case of Benedict Fox (démo) (PC)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo