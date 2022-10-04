accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
,
moijuliefr
creator :
kevisiano
creation date :
04/10/2022
last update :
02/12/2023
description :
Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
kevisiano
(creator)
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
A part Hogwarts Legacy ?
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
killia
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 02/12/2023 at 12:16 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
23
)
serve
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:18 PM
A part hogwarts ? Métroid.
shinz0
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:22 PM
Toujours les mêmes jeux Eastward, Persona 4 Golden et Hi-fi Rush
walterwhite
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:22 PM
L’excellent Hi Fi Rush
zekk
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:28 PM
Des démos , un peu de judgement et j'ai laissé une deuxième chance a Bravely default 2 mais après presque 10h c'est toujours un grand NON
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:33 PM
Returnal . Il est dingue ce jeu
Un peu de Lost In Random sur Switch
Pas encore convaincu, on verra après plusieurs heures de jeu
plolely
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:42 PM
J'ai laissé tombé Persona 4 et Chained Echoes pour Metroid Prime Remastered, le meilleur jeu de l'histoire
icebergbrulant
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:45 PM
Enfin le Platine de Star Ocean The Divine Force avec une saleté de trophée (faire 90% des objets de tout le jeu via l'Item Creation), content d'avoir enfin fini
Et là, j'ai commencé Forspoken qui est agréable et pour le moment, je ne vois pas pourquoi le jeu s'est fait autant incendié
hanackil
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:49 PM
J'ai platiné thé witcher 3 sur ps5
bigb0ss
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:50 PM
HIFI Rush
Age of empire 2 en ligne
HL
Apex
kambei312
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 12:51 PM
Hogwarts Legacy
stephenking
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 01:03 PM
Hogwards Legacy sur PS5 pour ma part .. sur mon Lg Oled c’est juste magnifique
chaosad
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 01:03 PM
Hogwart Legacy mais y’en a pas mal qui me tentent, notamment le Metroid Prime qui a une bonne réputation et Persona 4 Golden en FR
nakata
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 01:05 PM
Xenoblade 3
narustorm
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 01:30 PM
Fini fire emblem engage.
Maintenant hogwarts et metroid prime remastered
kenjushi
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 01:46 PM
Toujours sur Forza Horizon 5 (les défis hebdomadaire uniquement, j'ai fini tout le reste et j'attends le prochain DLC). Sinon toujours sur Hi-Fi Rush, une dinguerie et je viens tout juste de commencer Hogwarts Legacy, mais je sens que je vais y passer pas mal d'heure
terminagore
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 02:05 PM
Trials of Mana (PS4), et la démo de Octopath Traveler 2. Des chances que je le prenne à la sortie, il a l’air sympathique.
killia
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 02:09 PM
A part Hogwart Legacy
j’ai fini Forspoken en 31h, tout juste touché à la démo de Sea of Stars.
Et avancer sur Season A letter for the future.
bliss02
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 02:28 PM
Fire Emblem Engage et je regarde ma copine jouer à Hogwarts Legacy
effect
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 02:40 PM
Monster Hunter Rise
tlj
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 02:45 PM
killia
Qu'est ce que tu penses de season a letter to the future en étant le plus objectif possible car j'ai vu que tu l'attendais beaucoup ?
vfries
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 03:11 PM
Persona 3 (pour moi) et age of empire 2 (pour mon fils) .
fan2jeux
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 03:31 PM
power stone collection, c'est toujours une tuerie cette collection
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 02/12/2023 at 04:19 PM
Hi-Fi Rush (PC)
Shenmue II (PC)
GoldenEye 007 (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
Papetura (démo) (Switch)
Kuru Kuru Kururin (Switch)
Super Mario Party (Switch)
FAR : Changing Tides (PC)
Planet of Lana (démo) (PC)
Sea of Stars (démo) (Switch)
Mario Kart : Super Circuit (Switch)
The Last Case of Benedict Fox (démo) (PC)
