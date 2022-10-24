group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 10/24/2022
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 404
visites since opening : 536156
subscribers : 30
bloggers : 5
Ant-man et la guêpe : Quantumania Trailer #1


VF :



Vost:






    shinz0, idd, killia
    posted the 10/24/2022 at 05:57 PM by bladagun
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:01 PM
    Pas mal du tout
    J'espère un film qui rend honneur au personnage

    J'ai envie d'y croire
    bladagun posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:05 PM
    Moi je suis hypé perso, je sent que la phase 5 vas être excellente contrairement à la 4eme.
    dai posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:10 PM
    Ca donne pas tres envie tout ca. J'ai l'impression qu'ils ne savent plus trop quoi raconter.
    isora posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:15 PM
    Enfin un film Ant-Man avec des enjeux
    idd posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:18 PM
    ça va être génial, j'ai trop hâte.
    cliana posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:30 PM
    Mouais, rien de hype dans ce trailer, j'ai même l'impression de voir toujours les mêmes films chez marvel depuis quelque temps : univers parallèle etc, difficulté à revenir, découverte d'un monde, boss, retour, happy ending.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:45 PM
    cliana La boucle
    koji posted the 10/24/2022 at 06:48 PM
    tellement mais tellement osef et sans interet.
    j'arrive meme pas comment on peut etre hype par ce trailer.
    nmariodk posted the 10/24/2022 at 07:03 PM
    hypé aussi, la suite direct de loki avec l'arrivé de Kang, un des plus grand super vilain de marvel
