Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
10/24/2022
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
bloggers :
5
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
opthomas
(editor)
Ant-man et la guêpe : Quantumania Trailer #1
VF :
Vost:
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
shinz0
,
idd
,
killia
posted the 10/24/2022 at 05:57 PM by
bladagun
comments (
9
)
shinz0
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:01 PM
Pas mal du tout
J'espère un film qui rend honneur au personnage
J'ai envie d'y croire
bladagun
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:05 PM
Moi je suis hypé perso, je sent que la phase 5 vas être excellente contrairement à la 4eme.
dai
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:10 PM
Ca donne pas tres envie tout ca. J'ai l'impression qu'ils ne savent plus trop quoi raconter.
isora
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:15 PM
Enfin un film Ant-Man avec des enjeux
idd
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:18 PM
ça va être génial, j'ai trop hâte.
cliana
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:30 PM
Mouais, rien de hype dans ce trailer, j'ai même l'impression de voir toujours les mêmes films chez marvel depuis quelque temps : univers parallèle etc, difficulté à revenir, découverte d'un monde, boss, retour, happy ending.
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:45 PM
cliana
La boucle
koji
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 06:48 PM
tellement mais tellement osef et sans interet.
j'arrive meme pas comment on peut etre hype par ce trailer.
nmariodk
posted
the 10/24/2022 at 07:03 PM
hypé aussi, la suite direct de loki avec l'arrivé de Kang, un des plus grand super vilain de marvel
