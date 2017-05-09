accueil
Gears Of War France
name :
Gears 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
The Coalition
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
group information
name :
Gears Of War France
title :
Gears Of War France
screen name :
gearsofwarfrance
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gearsofwarfrance
official website :
https://twitter.com/GearsFrance
creator :
negan
creation date :
09/05/2017
last update :
11/17/2020
description :
Numéro 1 sur l'actualité de Gears Of War en France !
tags :
xbox 360 xbox one gears of war gears of war 2 gears of war 3 gears of war 4 gears of war ue
articles :
310
visites since opening :
799236
subscribers :
13
bloggers :
1
negan
(creator)
Gears 5 : Le trailer de l'opération 5
Gears 5
C'est ce soir à 19 heures que Gears 5 accueillera l'opération 5 pour fêter cela The Coalition nous dévoile le trailer cette opération .
Pour rappel l'opération 5 c'est :
- 5 nouvelles Maps : Regency, Nexus, Rivière, Impasse, Clocher.
- 7 nouveaux personnages ( Skorge et Dizzy de retour) !
- De nouvelles récompenses.
A ce soir pour le récapitulatif complet .
1
Like
Who likes this ?
voxen
posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:21 AM by
negan
comments (
4
)
thauvinho
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 09:30 AM
Toujours pas d'infos sur le dlc solo ?
voxen
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 09:32 AM
thauvinho
début décembre ils disaient les info.
negan
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 09:34 AM
thauvinho
Pas encore mais c'est logique que, l'opération 5 soit sur le devant de la scène elle sort avant.
On aura des informations très rapidement
thauvinho
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 10:07 AM
Thx
On aura des informations très rapidement