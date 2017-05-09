profile
Gears 5
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
group information
Gears Of War France
name : Gears Of War France
title : Gears Of War France
screen name : gearsofwarfrance
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gearsofwarfrance
official website : https://twitter.com/GearsFrance
creator : negan
creation date : 09/05/2017
last update : 11/17/2020
description : Numéro 1 sur l'actualité de Gears Of War en France !
tags : xbox 360 xbox one gears of war gears of war 2 gears of war 3 gears of war 4 gears of war ue
articles : 310
visites since opening : 799236
subscribers : 13
bloggers : 1
Gears 5 : Le trailer de l'opération 5
C'est ce soir à 19 heures que Gears 5 accueillera l’opération 5 pour fêter cela The Coalition nous dévoile le trailer cette opération .



Pour rappel l’opération 5 c'est :

- 5 nouvelles Maps : Regency, Nexus, Rivière, Impasse, Clocher.
- 7 nouveaux personnages ( Skorge et Dizzy de retour) !
- De nouvelles récompenses.




A ce soir pour le récapitulatif complet .


    voxen
    posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:21 AM by negan
    thauvinho posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:30 AM
    Toujours pas d'infos sur le dlc solo ?
    voxen posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:32 AM
    thauvinho début décembre ils disaient les info.
    negan posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:34 AM
    thauvinho Pas encore mais c'est logique que, l'opération 5 soit sur le devant de la scène elle sort avant.

    On aura des informations très rapidement
    thauvinho posted the 11/17/2020 at 10:07 AM
    Thx
