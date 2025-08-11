accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Zenless Zone Zero
Un petit coup de pouce
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
link49
name :
Kirby Air Riders
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
course
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
ootaniisensei
,
trafalgar
,
yukilin
,
traveller
,
grozourson
,
prinny
,
minbox
,
amassous
,
shazbot
,
jackiechan
,
drakeramore
,
minx
,
svr
,
x1x2
,
xbot
,
momotaros
,
pytos
,
lamiral
,
eldren
,
gunotak
,
cuthbert
,
loudiyi
,
akd
,
settlerman6
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
majorevo
,
kabuki
,
fullbuster
,
badaboumisback
,
jeanouillz
,
myers
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
hyoga57
,
kikibearentongues
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
binou87
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
heracles
,
fredone
,
jf17
,
chester
,
supatony
,
linkiorra
,
kyogamer
,
mystik13
,
riuy
,
shinlao
,
scalaadcaelum
,
freematt
,
skypirate
,
battossai
,
blackbox
,
milo42
,
aiolia081
,
foxstep
,
diablass59
,
thelegendpingas
,
xiaoludo
,
maxibesttof
,
odv78
,
giusnake
,
link80
,
kisukesan
,
gantzeur
,
draculax
,
opthomas
,
oversoulxlll
,
tvirus
,
shiranui
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
fortep
,
strifedcloud
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
kurosama
,
escobar
,
pipboy3000
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx333
,
e3payne
,
torotoro59
,
darkparadize
,
nindo64
,
gat
,
spilner
,
tuni
,
neptunia
,
voxen
,
mugimando
,
neckbreaker71
,
lucaslegamer
,
biboys
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
gareauxloups
akinen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
994
visites since opening :
1429821
akinen
> blog
Kirby air Riders - Demo jouable now
Aucun article depuis 2 jours alors qu’elle était téléchargeable. Les serveurs sont ouverts depuis 9h00 today.
J’y joue actuellement, donc bon jeu à ceux qui la testeront!
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/08/2025 at 08:16 AM by
akinen
comments (
1
)
thejoke
posted
the 11/08/2025 at 09:01 AM
J'ai essayé la demo et franchement c'est très positif pour moi. C'est marrant mais on dirait un "jeu de combat de courses" sacré sakurai
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo