Kirby Air Riders
2
Likers
name : Kirby Air Riders
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : course
akinen
akinen > blog
Kirby air Riders - Demo jouable now
Aucun article depuis 2 jours alors qu’elle était téléchargeable. Les serveurs sont ouverts depuis 9h00 today.

J’y joue actuellement, donc bon jeu à ceux qui la testeront!

    posted the 11/08/2025 at 08:16 AM by akinen
    comments (1)
    thejoke posted the 11/08/2025 at 09:01 AM
    J'ai essayé la demo et franchement c'est très positif pour moi. C'est marrant mais on dirait un "jeu de combat de courses" sacré sakurai
